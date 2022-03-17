8 reasons you should go to Bali this year

words Alexa Wang

Bali was ranked number eight of the best islands to visit by Condé Nast Traveller in 2014, and there are plenty more reasons why this Indonesian Island should be at the top of your list when planning a holiday.

The island is filled with friendly faces, beautiful scenery, pristine beaches, great shopping opportunities, the beautiful Bali beach resort and exciting things to see and do. Bali has it all, whether you are looking for adventure or relaxation when on holiday. Here are eight reasons you should go to Bali this year:

Relaxing beach time

If you’re after that perfect tropical island beach experience, then head straight to Kuta in south Bali. Alongside the Jl Legianlevard in Kuta is an unbroken stretch of warm golden sand and turquoise blue waters.

Kuta’s nightlife

If you want to dance the night away, head out on the town in Kuta. For a week or two each month, visitors can experience Bali’s exciting Travellers’ Nights that take place every Tuesday evening on Jl Legian. It is a massive event with live music and bars open late into the night. There are even stalls selling cheap street food so you won’t go hungry while having fun.

Boutique shopping

For those who love boutique shopping, check out Seminyak, which is a vibrant area filled with art galleries, hip cafes and high-end fashion stores offering a variety of clothing styles from casual to chic, so you’ll be sure to come away with a few bargains.

Explore Ubud

Ubud is situated in the central mountainous region of Bali and is filled with lush green rice paddies, beautiful waterfalls, temples and art galleries. This area is perfect for day trips or an extended holiday if you want to combine your time in Bali with exploring other parts of Indonesia.

The town has many cafes where you can relax over great coffee and enjoy watching the world go by. Be sure to visit the Monkey Forest Sanctuary, which features hundreds of wild monkeys roaming around the sanctuary. Feed them bananas or sit back and enjoy watching them play around close up; they jump onto your shoulders or head.

Dine at a warung

Enjoy the local restaurant experience by dining out in one of Bali’s warungs, traditional open-sided cafes that serve tasty Indonesian food for low prices. There are many warungs (cabana cafes) to choose from in Kuta and Ubud so wander around until you find one that suits your tastes and then sit back and enjoy the atmosphere while you dine.

Explore Lombok

If you are looking for a good day out after seeing the Komodo Dragons, head to Gili Trawangan. This island has kept hold of its charming fishing village atmosphere, which makes it popular with backpackers who want time to relax in paradise at low prices. There is lots of great diving in this area, so be sure to do some research before booking so you can find out which dive company offers the best price and experience.

Traditional dances and music

Bali has a traditional gamelan orchestra performing ceremonial events such as cremations or temple festivals. These colourful orchestras perform on xylophones, drums and gongs, making rhythmic sounds when struck with mallets. The best performances take place during the complete moon celebrations of Galungan between April and May each year. Explore Ubud for these special performances if you want to enjoy something truly different from your usual holiday activities.

Shop till you drop

For those who love shopping, Bali is filled with unique shopping experiences. Whether you are looking for traditional handicrafts or trendy clothes, Bali is the place to go. Many visitors love visiting the markets in Denpasar where they can enjoy buying goods at lower prices than back home. Or if you are looking for designer clothing without paying the total price, consider shopping at Kuta’s many stalls with cheap knock off fashions that are just as good as the real thing with stylish designs based on catwalk trends seen in Milan and Paris.