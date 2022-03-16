Essential Areas To Focus On In Male Grooming

words Al Woods

In the past, male grooming wasn’t really something that many people thought about. A man might brush his teeth and his hair, he might use some gel, and he might shave (although, of course, not always). However, in recent years, male grooming has become much more important – and that’s a good thing.

Despite this, though, there is not always that much information about it, so young men (or older men who want to change how they look after themselves) might find it hard to know what to do. With that in mind, here are some essential areas to focus on when it comes to male grooming.

Hair

It’s important to keep your hair neatly styled and in keeping with your own aesthetic. It should be clean and well-maintained. Whether you like it or not, your hair is likely to be the first thing that anyone notices about you, and if it’s oily or unkempt, they will form an opinion of you, your lifestyle, and your hygiene habits, whether that is true or not.

Therefore, keeping your hair healthy is crucial. This means washing it two or three times a week and using conditioner every time you wash. It also means not using hot products such as hair dryers and even turning the temperature of your shower down. If you find that, despite all your efforts, you are losing your hair, then it’s wise to speak to experts who will be able to advise you on what to do next; a hair transplant might be the ideal solution.

Skin

No matter whether you choose to have any facial hair or not, your skin still needs to be looked after. The best thing you can do is to wash it regularly – twice a day, in fact, using natural ingredients if possible. Once you have washed your face, it’s also a good idea to use moisturizer. You can buy moisturizers that are specially formulated for male skin (which has a different chemical makeup compared to female skin). When you use moisturizers regularly, your skin will look smooth and feel hydrated, making you look more youthful and more healthy.

Beard

As we’ve said, some men prefer to be clean-shaven, but if you are someone who prefers to have a beard, whether that’s a small goatee style one or a large, full-face style, you need to look after it. It’s not just a question of letting the facial hair grow and being done with it. Firstly, you’ll need to keep your beard trimmed, just like your head hair. Hair grows at different speeds, and if you trim your beard, you’ll be able to keep it looking neat rather than having lots of stray hairs sticking out all over it. Once it is trimmed, it’s worth investing in some beard oil as well. This will keep your beard looking healthy and keep it more manageable as well.

Eyebrows

It’s so easy to forget your eyebrows, yet if you keep them neat and tidy, it can make a real difference to your look and, of course, the opinion people have of you. This is especially true if everything else about your appearance is well maintained; if your eyebrows are wild and bushy, they will stand out (perhaps literally). You can pluck your eyebrows yourself, but it might be worth going to a specialist who can shape them and make them suit your face that little bit better.