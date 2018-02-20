The kids’ electric ride-on market has transformed dramatically in recent years. What used to be a niche selection of heavy, slow-moving plastic toys has evolved into a highly competitive industry filled with legitimate, off-road-capable miniature motorcycles and electric balance bikes. For parents, this means more choices than ever before, but it also makes the buying process incredibly confusing.

If you are currently shopping for a two-wheeled electric ride-on for your child, you have almost certainly come across two of the biggest names in the UK market: Neo Outlaw and RiiRoo. Both brands command a massive following and offer a wide variety of models, but they cater to slightly different needs and utilize vastly different technology under the hood.

In this comprehensive head-to-head comparison, we will break down the features, build quality, safety, and long-term value of both brands. By the end of this guide, you will know exactly which electric bike is the best investment for your young rider.

Brand Overview

Neo Outlaw

Electric Ride On Cars is a premier UK retailer that has made a massive splash with its proprietary Neo Outlaw lineup of electric balance bikes and mini dirt bikes. Rather than just building toys, Electric Ride On Cars has focused on engineering authentic, scaled-down motorcycles. Designed to bridge the gap between push-along balance bikes and full-sized petrol dirt bikes, the Neo Outlaw range features premium components like brushless motors, removable lithium-ion batteries, and true off-road pneumatic tyres. They offer a meticulously structured sizing system—spanning 12-inch, 16-inch, 18-inch, and 20-inch Pro models—meaning they have a bike tailored for every age group from 3 up to 12+.

RiiRoo

RiiRoo is a powerhouse in the children’s ride-on toy market. They are best known for their highly detailed, officially licensed replicas of luxury cars and motorbikes. If you want a miniaturised 12V BMW F850 GS or a Ducati-style trike, RiiRoo is a go-to. Recently, they have also stepped into the electric balance bike space with models like their 24V Kids Electric Balance Bike. RiiRoo heavily emphasizes pretend-play features, offering built-in music players, customisable number plates, and stabilisers for very young children.

Head-to-Head Comparison

To determine the true winner, we compared EROC’s Neo Outlaw bikes against RiiRoo’s electric motorcycle and balance bike offerings across six critical criteria.

1. Motor Technology & Performance

When it comes to performance, the heart of any electric bike is its motor. This is where a massive divide opens up between the two brands.

RiiRoo relies predominantly on older brushed motor technology. Their standard ride-on motorbikes use basic 6V or 12V brushed motors, while their 12-inch electric balance bike steps up to a 180W 24V brush motor. Brushed motors are perfectly fine for flat driveways and light grass, but they are less efficient, generate more heat, and have internal brushes that eventually wear out over time.

Electric Ride On Cars equips its Neo Outlaw range entirely with high-torque Brushless DC (BLDC) motors, even on their smallest 12-inch starter bikes. The 12-inch Neo Outlaw boasts a 200W brushless motor, while the 16-inch packs a 250W motor. Brushless technology is significantly quieter, delivers a smoother throttle response (crucial for beginners), and requires virtually zero maintenance. Because there is no internal friction from brushes, Neo Outlaw bikes offer punchier acceleration and can easily tackle woodland trails and inclines up to 15 degrees.

Winner: Neo Outlaw. The inclusion of premium brushless motors across the entire range makes Neo Outlaw bikes noticeably superior in performance, durability, and ride smoothness.

2. Battery Life & Charging Convenience

Battery frustration is the number one complaint among parents buying electric ride-ons.

Many of RiiRoo’s licensed ride-on motorbikes utilize traditional sealed lead-acid (SLA) batteries. These take 8 to 12 hours to charge and can degrade quickly if they are fully drained or left uncharged over the winter. While RiiRoo’s balance bikes upgrade to standard lithium batteries, they are often fixed within the frame, meaning you have to bring the entire muddy bike into the house to plug it into the wall.

By contrast, the Neo Outlaw range utilizes high-capacity, removable lithium-ion batteries. The 12-inch and 16-inch models run on robust 21V/6Ah removable battery packs that fully charge in just 4 to 5 hours. The removable nature of the battery is an absolute game-changer. You can leave the dirty bike in the garage or shed, click the battery out, and charge it safely on your kitchen counter. Furthermore, it allows parents to buy a spare battery and swap it out at the park, instantly doubling the child’s ride time.

Winner: Neo Outlaw. Faster charging times and the sheer convenience of removable lithium-ion battery packs make the Neo Outlaw series significantly easier to live with.

3. Build Quality & Off-Road Capability

If your child is going to be riding on uneven terrain, woodland paths, or gravel, the structural integrity of the bike is paramount.

RiiRoo’s licensed ride-on bikes are primarily constructed from hard plastic shells. They look fantastic, but they are strictly meant for smooth pavements and manicured lawns. RiiRoo’s 24V balance bike does feature a lightweight steel frame and chunky tyres, making it a solid entry-level option, but it lacks the heavy-duty suspension and robust ground clearance needed for true off-roading.

The Neo Outlaw series is built like professional sporting equipment. The smaller bikes feature high-strength steel frames that are surprisingly lightweight (the 12-inch weighs just 12.9kg), paired with massive 16″ or 18″ pneumatic rubber tyres that soak up bumps. As you move up the range, the Neo Outlaw Pro models introduce 6061 aluminium alloy frames—the exact same material used in high-end adult mountain bikes—along with hydraulic suspension systems.

Winner: Neo Outlaw. While RiiRoo makes great backyard toys, Neo Outlaw bikes are genuine all-terrain vehicles built to withstand years of heavy, muddy abuse.

4. Design, Realism & Pretend Play Extras

This is the one area where we have to hand some well-deserved credit to RiiRoo. If your child is obsessed with pretending to be a police officer or wants a bike that looks exactly like Dad’s BMW, RiiRoo is fantastic. Their ride-on motorbikes often feature functioning headlights, start-up engine sound effects, USB/MP3 players to blast music, and the option to add personalised number plates.

However, Neo Outlaw takes a different approach to “realism.” Instead of making a toy that *looks* like a street bike, Neo Outlaw was designed to function as an authentic mini motocross bike. The aesthetic is stripped-back, aggressive, and highly sporty. It looks like a serious piece of machinery because it is one.

Winner: Tie. RiiRoo wins for toddlers who want a musical, pretend-play toy. But Neo Outlaw wins for kids who want the authentic aesthetic and feel of a real dirt bike. Ultimately, Neo Outlaw provides the more “grown-up” design that kids won’t quickly outgrow.

5. Safety Features & Handling

Putting a young child on a motorised vehicle is daunting, so safety features are a major deciding factor.

RiiRoo incorporates some excellent safety nets for toddlers. Many of their 6V and 12V motorbikes come with attachable stabilisers to prevent tipping, which is brilliant for 3-year-olds who haven’t mastered balancing yet. Their balance bikes feature a standard rear drum brake and a throttle that requires the brake lever to be squeezed before it engages.

The Neo Outlaw bikes feature highly responsive rear wheel holding brakes (and hydraulic disc brakes on larger models). More importantly, the Neo Outlaw range features adjustable speed modes. Parents can govern the top speed to a slow walking pace while the child is learning, and then unlock higher speeds (up to 12 mph or 20 km/h on the 16-inch) once the child gains confidence. This level of control, combined with the smooth acceleration of the brushless motor, prevents the jerky “whiplash” take-offs that are common with cheaper electric bikes.

Winner: Neo Outlaw. RiiRoo’s stabilisers are helpful for toddlers, but Neo Outlaw’s adjustable speed governors and superior braking systems offer a much safer, more controlled learning curve for genuine riding.

6. Long-Term Value & Age Suitability

Kids grow fast, and expensive ride-on toys can quickly become too small.

RiiRoo’s catalogue heavily caters to the 3 to 8-year-old demographic. Once your child hits 8 or 9 years old, they will likely have outgrown both the physical size and the speed capabilities of most RiiRoo bikes.

Electric Ride On Cars has brilliantly structured the Neo Outlaw ecosystem to grow with your family. Their lineup covers every stage of childhood development:

* 12-Inch Neo Outlaw: Perfect for ages 3–5 to learn balance.

* 16-Inch Neo Outlaw: The ideal step-up for ages 5–8.

* 18-Inch Neo Outlaw Surge: A fantastic middle-ground for ages 8–10.

* 20-Inch Neo Outlaw Pro & 800W+ Dirt Bikes: High-powered machines capable of thrilling 10 to 12+ year-olds.

Because of the durable metal frames, brushless motors, and scaling sizes, a Neo Outlaw bike is an investment that will last for years and can easily be handed down to younger siblings.

Winner: Neo Outlaw. With options that cater to pre-teens and superior build quality, you get significantly more years of use out of the Neo Outlaw range.

The Verdict: Which Is the Better Choice?

Both brands have carved out incredibly successful niches in the UK market, but they ultimately serve different purposes. If you are looking for a relatively inexpensive, heavily stylized pretend-play toy for a 4-year-old—complete with MP3 players and stabilisers—RiiRoo is a wonderful choice.

However, if you are looking for a genuine, high-performance electric bike that will teach your child real riding skills, Neo Outlaw is the undeniable winner.

Neo Outlaw delivers a masterclass in how to build a youth electric vehicle. By refusing to compromise on technology, they provide features normally reserved for adult e-bikes: whisper-quiet brushless motors, incredibly convenient removable lithium-ion batteries, alloy frames, and precision speed controls.

The Neo Outlaw range doesn’t just entertain your child; it builds their coordination, outdoor confidence, and balance safely. It is a premium product that justifies its price tag through exceptional longevity and off-road capability.

If you want to view the full lineup and find the perfect fit for your child, check out the Neo Outlaw bikes.. It is undoubtedly the smartest investment you can make for your young adventurer’s garage.

words Al Woods