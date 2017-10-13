Gift a personalised bracelet this Christmas

words Alexa Wang

No other gifts can showcase your devotion towards the special people in your life more, than a personalised bracelet this Christmas.

With Christmas knocking on the door, it’s time you get on preparing for the Christmas gifts. It’s also the perfect time to go out for early shopping in order to find something unique and personalised.

However, with the help of the ‘Create your Bracelet’ feature on the Nomination website, it’s not very difficult. There, you can easily create a personalised bracelet on your own, sitting in the comfort of your home. The powerful, yet easy to navigate design software would allow choosing every single link of your bracelet; making it truly unique. You also get to choose the material, the engravings, and the other decorative mechanisms. So, find the step-by-step guide below, and get on making your very own, personalised bracelet now!







Step – 1: Choose the Base

Just click on the ‘Create Your Bracelet’ button, and you would be taken to a page with the options to choose the size and colour. For the width, you get to choose between classic and big, which is thin and wide respectively. Whereas, for the length, you get five different options, ranging between 15 – 23 links, with an option for the Juniors. Fours colours – stainless steel, yellow gold, rose gold, and black makes up the colour options for the base. The prices for the base vary according to the size and colour, and ranges between £15 to £37.50.

Step – 2: Decorate as You Please

The next page would take you to the studio, where you choose the design and materials for each of the links of your bracelet. Hundreds of pre-designed links are already available to drag and drop onto your bracelet. You can choose the materials – Sterling silver, yellow and rose gold; along with the gemstones –Amber, Aquamarine, Coral and many others. The links can also be searched according to their themes, with options such as animals, family, friendship, carnival, nature, flowers, music, Christmas and so on. Moreover, if you like a particular link(s) of one or more of their pre-set lines, you can incorporate them into your bracelet too. It also doesn’t have to be about Christmas alone, as they have designs based on a number of other special occasions. Each link comes with its own specific price, with the most expensive ones costing £150.

Step – 3: Engrave a Message

While it’s part of the previous step, the superior level of personalisation deserved a separate section. While choosing the links, you also get the options of composable links. These links are particularly unique, as they can carve in a message or a symbol of your choosing onto it with gold or silver engravings. The studio even allows you to choose the font for your writings.

In addition, each link of the personalised bracelet can be unhooked, re-arranged, and hook back together, so that, you don’t have to wear the same design every day.