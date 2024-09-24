Popular Stone Shapes for an Engagement Ring

words Alana Webb

The engagement ring is an important symbol of the commitment you’re making to the person you love. Most of us spend a lot of money on our rings so we want them to tick every one of our boxes. The shape of the stone plays a central role in defining its overall look and appeal and each shape brings a unique charm.

There are so many to choose from, so you might be scratching your head about which one makes the statement you’re looking for. In this guide, we’ll explore some of the most popular stone shapes, highlighting their individual characteristics and suitability for modern brides.

The Timeless Round Cut

The round-cut diamond is arguably the most iconic and beloved stone shape for engagement rings. Renowned for its brilliance and versatility, the circular shape of this cut maximizes light reflection, creating a dazzling sparkle display with every move of your hand.

It pairs beautifully with a wide range of ring settings, from traditional solitaires to more intricate halo designs, and complements all metal types. While trends may come and go, the round cut remains a timeless favorite and is perfect for brides looking for a ring that never goes out of style.

The Elegant Oval

In recent years, the oval cut has seen a surge in popularity thanks to its elongated appearance, making the fingers seem slimmer and longer. It retains much of the brilliance of a round cut but offers a more sophisticated and modern silhouette.

Many celebrities are wearing oval engagement rings and have played a big role in why people love this cut. High-profile engagements featuring oval-shaped stones have sparked interest among brides-to-be seeking a contemporary yet classic ring. Its soft curves partner up nicely with many different metals and settings to create something understated and elegant.

The Sophisticated Emerald

For something more unconventional, the emerald cut offers a vintage-inspired step-cut design that creates a hall-of-mirrors effect. This shape is particularly well-suited for showcasing the clarity and colour of the stone, allowing its natural beauty to shine through. If you value purity and refinement, the emerald cut is an ideal choice and makes a unique statement.

The Romantic Pear

Also known as the teardrop, this romantic and feminine option has been finding its way onto many brides’ hands in recent years. It combines the best features of both round and marquise cuts, creating a distinctive stone.

Its pointed end, combined with a rounded opposite side, symbolises a blend of strength and grace, making it a fitting choice for brides who want a ring that reflects their personal style. It is also known for its ability to create the illusion of length, making the finger appear slenderer.