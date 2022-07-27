A Super Useful Guide – How To Save On Parking When You Travel?

words Alexa Wang

Parking can be expensive, especially when you’re traveling. However, there are a few ways that you can save on parking costs. This guide will give you tips on how to save money on parking. So, whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, be sure to follow these tips.

Research your destination

One of the first things that you can do to save on parking is to research your destination. If you’re traveling to a new city, find out if there are any areas where you can park for free. Many cities have free parking zones or street parking that you can take advantage of. You can also look for discount parking garages or lots. If you are going to Cleveland and part of your itinerary is visiting the Cathedral Plaza, then scout for a parking at Cathedral Plaza so that you don’t have to walk to it from some faraway destination. This is already a good deal if you will be staying for two hours or more. Similarly, if you are going to visit the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, there are a few parking options near the museum. One is the Central Parking System which offers $15 parking for up to four hours. Another option is the MBTA Commuter Rail which has a station nearby and offers $11 parking for up to 24 hours. The key is to research and compare the different parking options so that you can find the best deal.

Look for discounts

When searching for parking, always look for discounts. Many businesses offer discounts for customers who park in their lot. For example, some hotels offer a discount if you park in their lot and use their valet service. Additionally, many parking garages offer discounts for customers who use their services. You can often find these discounts online or by asking the parking garage attendant. You can also find discounts in travel magazines or websites. Just make sure to read the fine print so that you understand the terms and conditions of the discount.

Check with your hotel

If you’re staying at a hotel, be sure to ask about their parking situation. Many hotels offer free or discounted parking for guests. You can also ask the hotel staff for recommendations on where to park. They may be able to point you in the direction of a cheaper parking option. Additionally, many hotels offer shuttle services to and from the airport. This can save you money on parking and is also convenient if you have a lot of luggage. More often than not, it is cheaper to park at the hotel and take their shuttle service than it is to park at the airport.

Prepay for your parking

If you know that you’re going to be parked in a particular spot for a long period, it’s often cheaper to pre-pay for your parking. This can be done online or at the parking garage or lot. You can usually find a discount if you prepay for your parking. Additionally, many businesses offer monthly rates for customers who prepay. This is a great option if you’re going to be parked in the same spot for an extended period. Just remember to cancel your monthly parking if you no longer need it. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck paying for a spot that you’re not using.

Arrive early or late

Last but not the least, another great tip to save on parking is to arrive early or late. If you arrive at your destination during peak hours, you will likely have to pay higher rates. However, if you arrive early in the morning or later at night, you can often find cheaper rates. This is because many businesses offer discounted rates for customers who park during off-peak hours. Just be sure to check the hours of the parking garage or lot before you park so that you don’t get stuck with a high bill. You should also take note of the operating hours of the business that you’re visiting. If you’re going to be there after they close, then you’ll need to find overnight parking. Overnight parking rates are often higher than daytime rates, so be sure to factor this into your budget.

As you can see, there are a few ways that you can save on parking costs when you travel. By doing your research and looking for discounts, you can find a cheap place to park. This will free up more money for other expenses on your trip. So, next time you’re planning a trip, be sure to keep these tips in mind. You may be surprised at how much money you can save. Safe travels!