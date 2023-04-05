Is there a special person in your life, to whom you owe a debt of gratitude? It might be that the best way to demonstrate exactly how grateful you are is to present a gift. In many cases, the best gifts are the edible ones. Let’s take a closer look at how to say thank you with a food-based gift.

Why Food Makes a Meaningful Thank-You Gift

An edible gift tends to evoke a warm, emotional reaction. When we eat food that’s been prepared, or even just bought, by other people, then we’re likely to think of that gesture as we enjoy the food. The more delicious the food, the more pronounced the effect.

The market for giftable food items has proven remarkably durable, even when the broader economic environment has been hostile. For proof of this, consider the findings of a recent report from Mintel, which reveals that there’s been an increase of around 81% in the number of people buying food and drink as a gift since 2022.

In recent years, the tastes of British consumers have shifted somewhat. We’re increasingly buying smaller quantities of artisanal or health-focused gifts.

Choosing the Right Food Gift for the Recipient

When picking out a gift, you’ll naturally want to bear in mind the preferences of the person you intend to present it to. This means being aware of dietary requirements, including allergies, and of your relationship with the person in question. An appropriate gift for a wife might be an inappropriate gift for a friend’s nephew.

In some cases, we can take inspiration from recent trends when choosing a gift. The price of premium olive oil has made it a great candidate for a thank-you present. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a reliable option, it’s difficult to go wrong with a classic gift biscuit box.

Presentation, Packaging & Personalisation

The way that you present the gift arguably matters just as much as what’s inside it. It’s more than possible to let down a quality gift, when the wrapping is substandard. In some cases, you might wish to lend the gift a personal touch by creating your own packaging. Gorgeous handmade boxes, and hand-decorated jars, can have a special impact, especially when the decoration conveys a warm sentiment, or a joke that’s shared by just the two of you.

Practical Issues: Shelf Life, Shipping & Timing

If you’re going to be shipping your gift to a distant part of the world, then making sure that it isn’t going to spoil is essential. For this reason, you’ll want to pick foods that are reasonably long-lasting, like a jam, preserve, or biscuit. Cured and pickled goods work well for the same reason. Think also about additional costs and regulatory barriers that might be thrown up at borders. If your gift is homemade, you’ll want to think carefully about logistics; if it isn’t, then you might allow the retailer to ship it directly to the recipient — along with a personal message!