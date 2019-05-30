Common Mistakes When Sending Seasons Greetings Cards

words Alexa Wang

The holiday season is a great time to make merry and spend time with your family and friends. It is also the best time to send your seasons greetings cards. However, the digital era has made it easy to access social media sites. You can easily send your greetings to loved ones online.

As a result, many people no longer pay much attention to the cards. If, however, you still prefer the traditional options, there are a few mistakes to avoid. Keep reading to learn about some of the most common ones.

Wrong Use of Apostrophe

Even though Season’s Greetings’ is a simple holiday greeting, plenty of people still get it wrong. It is commonly mistaken for ‘Seasons Greetings’ or ‘Seasons’ Greetings.’ Another common mistake is saying ‘Happy New Years’ or ‘Happy New Year.’ The correct greeting for New Year celebrations is ‘Happy New Year.’ It is only appropriate to use ‘Happy New Year’s’ if you plan on following it up with another word.

RSVP

When sending out your season’s greeting card, you may also wish to send out invites to your Christmas party. To get a response, say ‘RSVP’ and not ‘Please RSVP’ as it is redundant. The English translation of RSVP is ‘Respond if you please’ so it makes no sense to say please again.

Being Irrelevant

Even though a basic holiday greeting is expected, you should strive to offer more than just greetings. Include a message that is not only pleasant but also relevant to the recipient. This is especially important for businesses sending holiday greetings to their customers. If your card includes nothing but greetings and an irrelevant message, it is likely to end up in the trash.

Using It to Sell

Even though your holiday cards are a part of your marketing plan, you should not use them to promote new products or existing ones. It is pointless to send a greetings card if it feels like just another sales pitch to your clients. It takes away the message and may have a negative effect on your brand.

Failure to Acknowledge Variations

Different regions may use different variations of the same greeting. Pay attention to them and send your loved ones greetings that match their regions. While ‘Merry Christmas’ is a common greeting, some regions say ‘Happy Christmas.’

Being Impersonal

Consider adding a touch of your personality to your greetings cards. Show your faces or something that represents your personality. Showing some personality is important for both companies and individuals. It shows effort and may help you build connections. Consider adding a handwritten note to make it more personal.

Sending holiday greetings cards is standard practice for both families and businesses.

The holidays naturally give you an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones or clients. However, plenty of people send holiday greetings cards, and it is easy for yours to be ignored. Some of the most common mistakes include failure to acknowledge regional variations, being irrelevant, and wrong use of the apostrophe.