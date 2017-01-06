How to Make an Adorable Day Trip from Madrid to Seville

words Alexa Wang

Madrid is a very popular first stop for those visiting Spain, and it’s located in a great place if you want to access all the major cities in Andalusia during your stay, including Seville.

As you explore Spain, you could spend countless hours spending time at the many cultural attractions and historical landmarks in either of these fantastic cities, but how do you get from one to the other?

Thankfully, planning an amazing day trip from Madrid to Seville is easier than ever with several different transport options to choose from including bus and train services, trains, flights, rental cars and even taxis. But, the train is often agreed upon as the best way to make your journey.

Taking the Train:

The railway is the fastest and most convenient option to choose from when traveling from Madrid to Seville, and you can book your tickets from Madrid to Seville by train in advance easily online. The journey takes around two hours and thirty minutes; a convenient travel time that makes it easy for you to plan a day trip to Seville if you leave early. You can get a shuttle bus from the airport to Atocha railway station, where trains depart almost every hour headed to Seville. Once you arrive in Seville, the train station is very centrally located so it’s easy to get to nearby tourist attractions quickly and start exploring.

Pricing:

The train is definitely the best, easiest and fastest way to get from Madrid to Seville, but do bear in mind that it will be a little more expensive than taking the bus, and you might not be able to bring as much luggage with you, which might not be a problem if you are only planning to visit fo the day. The trains do tend to have plenty of seats available on the day, however, you might want to consider booking your tickets in advance to make the experience even more seamless and convenient.

Traveling By Car:

While the high-speed trains are the most popular method of traveling between Madrid and Seville, you might want to consider other travel options if you want to experience a long journey and explore the route along the way, or if you have a more flexible schedule or budget and don’t mind turning your day trip into a couple of days or more in order to see more of what this country has to offer. You can drive from Madrid to Seville in around five hours and thirty minutes. This is an ideal option if you want complete freedom over what you do during the journey and want to be able to simply stop and explore any areas that take your fancy along the way. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that car rental can be quite expensive for foreign tourists in Spain, especially during the busy seasons.

Bus Services:

You can also get the bus from Madrid to Seville, if you don’t mind spending a few hours waiting for transfers in the cities in between. If you want to make the most out of your journey between the two cities and explore as many of the destinations that you pass through as possible along the way while saving money, the bus is an ideal option. It’s also the cheapest way to get to Seville from Madrid, priced at around 30 Euro or cheaper. There are regular buses going between these two cities around the day, and you can expect your journey to take around six hours or more depending on the route.

Flying:

If you want to get to Seville from Madrid in just over an hour and make the most of the day that you want to spend there, flying could be an ideal mode of transport for you. There are regular flights departing from Madrid to Seville and if you book them in advance, you can often get quite a good price. From Madrid Barajas Airport, flights to Seville depart three times a day in the morning, afternoon, and night time. Once you reach Seville you can get a shuttle bus from the airport to the city center.

If you’re visiting Spain and are planning to stay in Madrid, there are plenty of day trip options that you can plan from this awesome city. Seville is definitely a city worth seeing and with so many options for getting there, planning your unforgettable day trip from Madrid to Seville has never been easier.