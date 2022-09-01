4 Simple Tips on Creating More Sustainability Through Your Family Diet

words Al Woods

When it comes to sustainability, there are a lot of things that people can do in their personal lives to make a difference. One of the most important is making sustainable choices regarding what we eat. In this blog post, we will discuss four simple tips that can help your family make more sustainable choices when it comes to food!

Shop locally

One of the best ways to make more sustainable choices when it comes to food is to shop locally. When you buy local, you support farmers in your community and get fresher, healthier food. You can find local farms and farmers markets by quickly searching online. If you don’t have time to search for local farms or farmers’ markets, another great option is to join a community-supported agriculture (CSA) program. CSAs are programs where members pay upfront for a share of the season’s harvest from a local farm. This way, you know exactly where your food is coming from and can feel good about supporting your local economy.

Substitute red meat with fish.

You don’t have to go completely vegetarian or vegan to make a difference. Simply substituting red meat with fish is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, producing a pound of beef generates 20 times more greenhouse gas emissions than a pound of fish. So, if you’re looking for an easy way to be more sustainable, try eating fish instead of red meat once or twice a week; Fish For Thought is a Cornwall based sustainable fishmonger who can supply you with sustainable fish products. Not only will you be helping the environment, but you’ll also be getting some great health benefits. Fish is packed with Omega-Three fatty acids, which are great for your heart and brain health.

Grow your food.

If you have the space, another great way to be more sustainable is to grow your own food. This way, you know exactly where your food comes from and how it was produced. Not to mention, you’ll save a ton of money in the long run! In addition, gardening can be a fun activity for the whole family, and you’ll enjoy the fruits (or vegetables) of your labor at mealtime. If you don’t have a lot of space or time to dedicate to gardening, there are still ways you can grow your food. Consider starting a small herb garden on your windowsill or balcony. You can also look into community gardens in your area.

Compost your food scraps.

Composting your food scraps is one simple way to make your family’s diet more sustainable. This means keeping a bin or pile in your backyard where you can put all your food waste, including fruit and vegetable peels, eggshells, coffee grounds, and more. The material will decompose over time and can be used as fertilizer for your garden or landscaping.

Composting not only reduces the amount of waste that goes into landfills but also helps to create nutrient-rich soil that can be used to grow healthy plants and vegetables. If you have a lot of food scraps, you may even be able to sell or trade your compost for other gardening supplies.

You can make your family diet more sustainable in many simple ways. By shopping locally, substituting red meat for fish, growing your food, and composting your food scraps, you can help to make a difference in the fight against climate change. Moreover, these sustainable choices will save you money in the long run! So, there’s no excuse not to start making more sustainable choices today.