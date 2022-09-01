Florida: Why it’s a Great Place to Raise a Family

words Al Woods

Florida may have a reputation as a retirement destination, the home of Disney World and Universal Studios, and as a spring break destination where the party never stops, but it’s not just for the elderly, the very young, and tourists. Would you want to live here and raise your family? We think you would! Here’s why.

Property Prices Aren’t as High as You May Have Thought

Close to the beaches and seaside views, you’ll find some pretty high-end property prices, but you might be surprised to find that Florida real estate isn’t quite as costly as you thought. Move a little away from the tourist traps, choose a view of something other than the sea, and you’ll find property here quite affordable. If you don’t mind living out of town, it can even be something of a bargain.

A Good Variety of Employment Opportunities

Whether you’re into aerospace engineering, healthcare, business and finance, education, or love showing people a good time through your work in the tourism industry, you’re more than likely to find employment opportunities here. And with so many professional people congregating here, all the industries that support them are well-represented too. Unemployment is low, so you won’t face all that much competition when trying to land that job – could this be the place for you and your family to make a fresh start?

Excellent Educational Institutions

From public schools to highly regarded universities, your children can enjoy the advantages that come with an excellent education. And, if you’re a teacher or professor, finding the right school to teach at while enjoying Florida’s (mostly) laid-back lifestyle is also on the cards. At all events, you won’t have to sacrifice your children’s education if you move to Florida to live your dream.

Top-Notch Elder Care and Healthcare

Thinking of growing old gracefully in Florida? There are reasons why so many retirees head for Florida, and it isn’t only the sunshine! When it’s time to get medical attention, health therapies, or elder-care, Florida is extremely well-provided. So if you’d like to move here with Mom and Dad in tow, you can be sure they’ll get the healthcare they need while enjoying opportunities for fun and some well-deserved relaxation.

Fun for the Young and Young-at-Heart

With the necessities well provided-for, you and your family can have lots of fun in your free time. Many of the top tourist attractions offer discounts to locals, and if you move here, you fit right into that definition! Enjoy mingling with fun-seeking crowds or pick off-season dates to take in the sights that people from all over the world travel to see and experience. Need something more relaxed? Well, there’s always the beach, or if you live inland, some excellent nature trails and parks to enjoy.

Excited? What are you waiting for? Florida is ready to receive you, your kids, and even your parents with everything it takes to create the lifestyle you’d want. Why wait for retirement when you can move to Florida right now?