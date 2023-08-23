7 Must-See Historical Sites on the Mediterranean Coast

words Alexa Wang

Tracing the outlines of history, one is often led to the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean—a region where civilizations were born, empires fell, and cultures intertwined. The Mediterranean coast doesn’t merely house historical sites; it is a vibrant tapestry where every thread tells a tale of the past. This list encapsulates seven remarkable locations along this coast, where time-honored structures serve as silent narrators of stories that shaped our world. Each site, a testament to human ingenuity and endurance, offers a unique glimpse into the annals of history that textbooks often overlook. If you’re looking for a historical excursion, the Mediterranean coast is an ideal destination.

1. The Acropolis, Athens, Greece

Standing atop a rocky outcrop overlooking Athens, the Acropolis stands as a symbol of Ancient Greece and its remarkable civilization. This ancient citadel, comprising various buildings including the iconic Parthenon, showcases the grandeur of Greek architecture. As you wander its grounds, you’re treading the same paths as philosophers and statesmen from over two millennia ago—a truly humbling experience for any history enthusiast.

A lot of the original sculptures and artifacts can still be seen in the Acropolis Museum, so do make sure to pay a visit if you’re ever there. Tourists can also experience the sunset from the Acropolis, an unforgettable sight that’s become a hallmark of Athenian culture.

2. The Roman Colosseum, Rome, Italy

If the walls of the Roman Colosseum could talk, they would tell tales of gladiatorial contests, public spectacles, and dramatic reenactments of famous battles. Constructed in the first century AD, this enormous stone amphitheater sits in the heart of Rome and is considered one of the greatest feats of Roman architecture and engineering.

Walking through the Colosseum, you can almost hear the echoes of the crowd’s cheers and the clashing of gladiator weapons. It’s an evocative monument that brings history to life in a way few other sites can. Don’t miss the opportunity to climb to the upper levels for a panoramic view of the city once ruled by the Roman Empire.

3. Game Of Thrones Themed Visits To Dubrovnik, Croatia

Strolling through the ancient walls of Dubrovnik is like being transported back in time. This Croatian city on the Adriatic Sea was once a hub of maritime trade and has seen its fair share of tumultuous events throughout history. When it comes to Game of Thrones tours Dubrovnik has to be the go-to destination for any fan of the show. Make sure you get the tour tickets in advance to avoid any delays! For fans of the show, this is an excellent way to get a glimpse of some of the iconic locations featured in it. Walk along the city walls, visit Red Keep Square, and explore Fort Lovrijenac—each site rich with stories from yesteryear that were immortalized on the TV series.

At night, admire how Dubrovnik’s cobbled streets are aglow with a warm orange hue, and you’ll understand why it’s been referred to as the ‘Pearl of Adriatic’.

4. Hadrian’s Wall, England

One of the most impressive remnants of the Roman Empire lies in northern England—a structure known as Hadrian’s Wall. This wall, constructed by the order of Emperor Hadrian in the second century AD, spans 73 miles across England and stands as a testament to Roman military might. Consisting of a deep ditch and an imposing stone barrier, this ruinous wall is one of Britain’s most iconic heritage sites. Visitors can explore the crumbled remains and spot artifacts from long ago that are still scattered along its length—a reminder of a distant past that once shaped the history of England.

5. The City Of Petra, Jordan

A lot of people don’t know this, but the city of Petra is considered one of the seven wonders of the ancient world. This stunning site in Jordan was built by the Nabataean traders, who carved intricate structures into sandstone cliffs and constructed an entire city inside a rugged desert valley. As you wander its many pathways, marvel at impressive monuments such as the Treasury and Royal Tombs that have withstood the test of time. You’ll also come across fascinating relics such as a theater, an amphitheater, and various temples dedicated to ancient gods—each structure offering a unique insight into the past.

6. Alhambra, Granada, Spain

The Alhambra, a sprawling palace complex in Granada, Spain, was constructed by the Nasrid Sultanate in the 13th century. This magnificent structure, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and lush olive gardens, exemplifies the pinnacle of Moorish architecture. Embark on a guided tour to immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of intricate tiling, elaborate stucco works, and walls adorned with captivating inscriptions—an exquisite display of Islamic artistry. Additionally, the Alhambra showcases enchanting gardens, courtyards, and patios, boasting meticulously designed landscapes that are sure to captivate the hearts of nature enthusiasts.

7. The Temple Of Apollo, Side, Turkey

This ancient site in Side is a well-preserved ruin from the Roman era. This temple was built to honor the Greek god Apollo, and it’s considered one of the most intact Greek temples in existence. The beautiful marble columns are still standing tall, prompting visitors to contemplate the grandeur of the ancient world. You can also visit other nearby ruins from this era such as an amphitheater and Byzantine bathhouse—all a reminder of Side’s rich history that spans centuries.

The Mediterranean coast is a treasure trove of historical sites that span various eras and civilizations. It is a compelling testament to the power of human ingenuity and the enduring legacy of art, culture, and architecture. Each of these seven sites offers a mesmerizing journey back in time, allowing us to walk the paths of our ancestors and glimpse the remarkable world they inhabited. Whether it’s the grandeur of Rome’s Colosseum, the architectural brilliance of the Alhambra, or the mythical allure of the Temple of Apollo, a trip along the Mediterranean coast is sure to be an unforgettable voyage of historical discovery.