In a global tech landscape often dominated by buzzwords and billion-dollar valuations, Ragic Inc. has taken a different path — quiet, consistent, and deeply user-centric.

Founded in 2008, Ragic began with a simple yet powerful vision: to make building databases as easy as using a spreadsheet. While this might sound modest, the implications are anything but. In a world where data is currency and digitization is survival, Ragic has given thousands of non-programmers the ability to build the systems they need without writing a single line of code.

Ragic’s founder, Jeff Kuo, recognized a persistent gap in how businesses manage information. ‘Most companies live in spreadsheets,’ he once observed. ‘But spreadsheets were never meant to scale.’ This insight formed the bedrock of Ragic’s mission — to enable those who understand the work best to design the tools they need.

The platform’s signature feature is its spreadsheet-style interface that transforms into a fully functional database engine. From small businesses managing inventory to global enterprises streamlining HR workflows, Ragic’s flexible, no-code builder lets teams tailor systems to fit like a glove — all while running securely on the cloud or even on local NAS servers like QNAP and Synology.

Ragic’s growth has been steady, not explosive. But behind the scenes, its impact is immense. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company saw a 60% increase in recurring revenue, powered by a surge in demand for agile, affordable digital infrastructure. As of 2025, the company remains bootstrapped and profitable with over 50 employees and more than 3,000 business clients globally — including names like IHG, Audi, and Philip Morris.

Recognition has followed, even if the company hasn’t chased it. Ragic was a Red Herring Asia Top 100 finalist and drew praise from no-code media such as NOCODE.TECH, Lifewire, and Newsweek. But awards have never been the driver. ‘We care more about usability than hype,’ says Jeff.

At the heart of Ragic’s story is a commitment to empowerment. While other platforms build for developers, Ragic builds for the operations manager, the supply chain lead, the HR analyst — people who know their processes inside out, but don’t speak JavaScript. By lowering the barrier to software creation, Ragic is helping democratize data infrastructure, one spreadsheet-native user at a time.

As the no-code movement matures, Ragic stands as a quiet but powerful reminder: innovation doesn’t always shout. Sometimes, it listens — and then builds something extraordinary.