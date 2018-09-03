words Alexa Wang

Feng Shui is more than just a design trend or simply moving furniture around – it’s an ancient philosophy that can help you connect your inner life with the spaces that you inhabit every day. By arranging your surroundings with intention, you encourage positive energy (chi) to flow freely through your home. Whether you’re redesigning a single room or refreshing your entire house, here’s how you can integrate Feng Shui principles into your layout and decor for a timeless sense of beauty and balance.

Understanding Feng Shui

Feng Shui (or ‘wind and water’) is the Chinese practice of harmonising human beings with their environment. The flow of chi, or energy is a central concept – this flow is influenced by the balance of yin and yang, as well as the five elements: wood, earth, fire, water, and metal. Incorporating Feng Shui into your home design can lead to a greater sense of calm, clarity, and ultimately wellbeing.

Design and décor to support the flow of chi

Intention is the key to designing with Feng Shui – each item in the room should have a purpose. A simply way to get started is by decluttering so that energy is not blocked by a crowded physical space. Next, consider lighting and try to incorporate as much natural light as you can – don’t block windows, and remove heavy curtains.

Colour is also a crucial part of Feng Shui. Opt for furniture, décor, and paint in earthy colour palettes such as sage and terracotta. And consider the texture of the items in the room – organic materials like wood or stone promote calm. Each choice contributes to a sense of openness and alignment and, ultimately, your wellbeing.

Arrange furniture to optimise energy

Feng Shui encourages you to think about a room’s purpose and how people will move through it. For example, place beds and desks in the ‘commanding position’ so that they’re diagonal from the door but not directly in line with it – according to this principle, you should still be able to see the door from the desk or bed. Also, sofas should never block entrances. You can also look into fitted storage solutions like walk-in wardrobes to reduce clutter and support an open energy flow.

Keep the energy moving

You don’t have to do a lot to enhance and maintain energy flow. Just make small, consistent updates to your space. Use mirrors to reflect light and double energy in key areas. You’ll be surprised at how even the simplest décor choice can influence your energy. Plants – especially aloe vera and peace lily – play a crucial role in Feng Shui and introduce life and freshness, while water features such as aquariums or tabletop fountains invite a tranquil mood. Even artwork can shift a room’s emotional tone, making it feel more connected to your intentions.

But remember, when it comes to Feng Shui, it’s not about setting it and leaving it. Maintain energy flow by revisiting your space often and adjusting it as life changes.

Your space, your energy

By embracing the principles of Feng Shui, you can design spaces that not only look beautiful but support how you feel and live. Small changes can lead to big shifts in energy and a more harmonious home.