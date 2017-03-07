A golden opportunity to land this generation’s top video game consoles

words Al Woods

Before we get into how and why now is the time to get one of this current generation’s top video game consoles, it should be noted that the next generation from Sony and Microsoft are set to launch this time in 2020, per Tech Radar. That said, for anyone who has had their eye on any of the new video game releases, such as Pokémon Sword and Shield, Death Stranding, The Outer Worlds, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, 12 months is too long to wait.

The video game industry continues to release incredible title after incredible title, with even more top-class games on the horizon. The likes of Biomutant, Iron Man VR, Marvel’s Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and many more are set to release before the next generation of consoles come out. That said, the next generation means that this generation will begin to be phased out, meaning that if you want to get in, you’ll want to do it on the cheap.

This is where the offers found for Black Friday on Trusted Reviews across all three consoles can come in so handy for would-be gamers. At reduced prices, the set-up costs are less than usual but still grant access to the year’s biggest and best games. The only choice that remains is which one you should get.

The one with the most longevity

The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid console that can be played both as a home console on one’s television as well as in handheld mode. The newest addition to the Switch family, the Nintendo Switch Lite, is strictly a handheld device but is cheaper than the original. Nintendo likely won’t release a new generation of consoles for quite some time as they only launched in 2017 – compared to 2013 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Nintendo has been going from strength-to-strength since the release of the Switch. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Mario Smash Bros. Ultimate were critically acclaimed, and most recently, all three of the new Pokémon mainline games got into the top seven in UK physical sales – with Pokémon Sword landing the first-place spot ahead of fellow new release Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Still to come are Shovel Knight: King of Cards, Pine, Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the not too distant future, as well as the continued waves of indie titles.

Best side with Sony on this one

Not to say that there haven’t been some fun exclusive games on the Xbox One, with the Forza Horizon series getting even better with each new instalment, but for the most part, as noted by Forbes, the console has been a graveyard for exclusive IPs. This generation has been a series of missteps for Microsoft, but the company promises to be more competitive with Sony in the next generation.

Regardless of how powerful a console might be, without attractive games hosted on the platform exclusively, people have little reason to fork out the cash. This is why the PlayStation 4 has obliterated its foe in these console wars. With the games God of War, The Last of Us, Spider-Man, Days Gone, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Horizon Zero Dawn, Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Shadow of the Colossus, the Sony console continually set itself ahead of the Xbox One. Still on the way are The Last of Us: Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Shenmue III, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and perhaps WiLD.

Black Friday 2019 is set to put hardware, software, and accessories on sale in the video gaming sections of major retailers. So, if you want to get into any of the three top consoles, now might just be your best opportunity.