7 Signs You Love Online Gaming

Unsplash – CC0 License

Online gaming is something that’s taken the world by storm. It seems as if nearly everyone now does it, thanks to the proliferation of inexpensive technology.

But how do you know if it is something you really love? That’s where this post can help. We look at whether online gaming is a passion for you and how you can work out whether it goes beyond just being a hobby or a way to pass the time.

You’ve Spent Money On A Gaming Rig

Most casual online gamers use whatever equipment they have to hand. Usually, it’s the smartphone they bought because of the camera it has, or the laptop for college.

But for some, building a fantastic gaming rig is all part of the process. These individuals want the best possible gaming experience using the most advanced technology.

Spending money on a gaming rig isn’t something most people will do in their lifetimes. They might invest a little in the components to improve home media applications, but video games are usually quite a low priority.

But if you’re into gaming, you’re not afraid to spend a little extra on graphics cards or storage drives. You value fast loading times and appreciate freeze-free gameplay.

You Always Think About Playing Online

Another sign you love gaming is that you’re always thinking about playing the next title. You aren’t afraid to do research telling you how to boost your performance and become a top-tier player. For you, it feels more like fun than work.

Sometimes, it’s not even the gameplay you’re thinking about but the characters and stories involved. Many video games are like visual novels, taking you through interesting encounters and helping you immerse yourself fully in the world.

You Get Annoyed By Negative Gamer Stereotypes

You might also be in love with gaming if you get annoyed by the negative gamer stereotypes you sometimes see. Colleagues at work might make the odd comment about gamers never leaving their basements or politicians might refer to them as “angry” and alone.

Of course, none of this is true, but it is annoying at the same time. Gaming is neutral and says almost nothing about the person playing it, except they like gaming. What’s more, it’s one of those mediums that nearly everyone now enjoys in some capacity.

You Become Emotional About The Games You Play

Another sign you’re really into online gaming is that you become emotional about the titles you play. You care about their developers making them a success and expect the best from them.

You also feel the tug of emotionality whenever you’re in games dueling with other players. If you win, you feel ecstatic, but if you lose, it’s like a nightmare.

You Always Wait Eagerly For New Game Releases

Waiting eagerly for new game releases is a sure sign that you love online gaming. You’re always waiting for developers to come up with something new and better.

For example, you go on fan websites and try to learn about the latest news and rumors about certain games. You want them to be as good as the titles you remember playing when you were younger. You want something that captures your attention and helps you commit long-term to something new.

Sometimes, you also pre-order games before developers release them, even if you can download them digitally on release day. Supporting studios you trust can be an excellent way to encourage them to keep producing fantastic games.

You Spend Most Of Your Free Time Gaming

If you spend most of your free time gaming, it could also be a sign you love what you’re doing. Plus, it doesn’t seem to matter what type of game you’re playing. It could be something solo like solitaire or group-based, like CounterStrike or Battlefield.

Whatever it is, it has to be something you look forward to doing on evenings and weekends. It can’t be a chore.

You Go To Gaming Conventions

A sure sign you’re in love with online gaming is regular attendance at gaming events. These are a chance to meet like-minded people and explore the latest titles from top developers.

Gaming conventions are even more fun. These encourage things like cosplay and give you a chance to meet some of the stars and actors behind the voices and movements of the in-game characters.

Gaming events are also an opportunity to learn more from professional players. Highly skilled gamers often duke it out against each other or show off their skills on big screens for others to watch.