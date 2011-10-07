The glamour of Furla

words Alex Wang

Furla presents the new bag collection fall/winter 2018-2019, a line full of fashion and feminine innovations that conquer at first glance. In this brand new collection, we can see different Furla bags, from shoulder and bandolier bags decorated to hand-quilted models, from shoulder bags and larger work bags to more glamorous backpacks, from bucket bags to wallets and mini bags.

Since the first Furla collection, the brand aim was to blend together craftsmanship precision with the high quality of the finest leathers, combined with a cutting-edge design.

To achieve this goal, today Furla makes use of the great tradition of Made in Italy and of the best Italian creativity, to fusion genuine leather and the most innovative material, both natural and technical, in a wide variety of styles.

The result is extremely glamourous in its essential sobriety: Furla bags are designed for a dynamic and ultra-feminine woman and to her determined personality, always aware of her charm, Furla dedicates. For this reason, Furla bags and accessories are characterized by a touch of old-time elegance.

Newness of new Furla collection

Presented in Milan during the Fashion Week, this new collection includes models of fashion bags and handbags mainly made of fabric or leather or faux fur and with a matelassé finish.

Furla rides the trends of the moment and it offers handbags with showy floral prints and color mixes.

The big logo is another feature of Furla bags of this winter 2018-2019 collection: a bag made of fur and leather with three colors is a good demonstration. Among the new models of women’s winter bags there are those made in metallic leather: for the collection, Furla proposes shoulder and hand bags.

In this new collection, we can see so many interesting models: for instance, there is the new Margherita bandolier bag, made entirely of laminated leather and the new Metropolis model handbags too. The Margherita shoulder bag is a mini bag created in metallic leather.

There is also the new Furla Magia handbag from the Metropolis collection just launched by the brand for Pre-Fall. In this new collection, there are so many models to choose from: black quilted leather backpack, but not only.

The iconic accessory of this season is Furla Brava: an essential and elegant bag, structured but ultralight, that accompanies women in their everyday life and combines Italian craftsmanship and practicality.

The mini bag is made of soft calfskin and created to be a must have. Accessory with compact volumes, it stands out for its square shape. It is characterized by a leather shoulder strap with side details in metal chain that gives it a gritty and chic style. Suitable for all occasions, it is designed with a practical system of internal pockets, one with a zip.

Furla bags and accessories to choose this winter

There are also bags with single handle and removable shoulder strap, pearl gray hobo shoulder bag, small decorated shoulder bag, pink shoulder bag with applications, refined shoulder bag.

Moreover, there are leather bucket bag, black pouch bag, pink wallet, with handle, three-colored leather, light blue briefcase, black work bag, burgundy work bag, purple handbag, bag with single handle and removable leather shoulder strap, quilted leather backpack.