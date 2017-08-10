The shorter days and biting cold of a British winter bring a natural yearning for the simple joy and comfort of staying home. Embracing a night indoors presents a wonderful opportunity to slow down, savour good company and immerse yourself in an atmosphere of utter cosiness.

Set the mood: Lighting, scent and ambience

Creating a comforting atmosphere all relies on the sensory details. Start with your lightning and turn off harsh overhead lights, which can feel overbearing at times.

Instead, use a collection of table lamps and floor lamps to cast a softer, warmer glow across the room.

Think about introducing seasonal scents within the home to create a comforting scent of winter using seasonal candles or reed diffusers. Cinnamon, clove or pine scents are great choices that immediately evoke a cosy feeling.

To set the tone of the evening, finally use a carefully curated playlist that is filled with mellow instrumental music or smooth jazz at a low volume. This subtle background sound will fill any silences without becoming a distraction, helping everyone to relax.

Food & drink: Winter comfort without stress

To create the perfect winter night, delicious food and drink with minimal fuss should be served, allowing you the time to focus on your guests, without feeling stuck in the kitchen all night.

Before the evening, plan a meal that you can prep in enough time before your guests start to arrive, such as a hearty stew or a simple slow-cooked casserole. For drinks, a mug of gourmet hot chocolate topped with marshmallows goes down a real treat in the wintertime.Always make sure to set out different snack bowls containing different treats , so that people can easily help themselves if they feel a little peckish between the evening’s festivities.

Entertainment & surprises: Engaging your guests

To hold everyone’s attention, keep the entertainment light and varied so that everyone feels included in the variety of the activities. A stack of board games or a pack of cards always goes down a treat with guests, as it provides a great foundation for laughter and friendly competition. You also might want to set up a small station for those who may enjoy quick, solo fun activities where they can try a few rounds of simple games or even explore various online slots for a brief , exciting division. To add an exciting element to the night, you can surprise your guests with a themed quiz, which can spark lively conversations and friendly competition if you participate within teams.

Comfort & cosiness: Layering textures and seating

To have a successful night in, physical comfort is non-negotiable. Ensure that you arrange seating that encourages conversation between guests and position small side tables within easy reach for drinks and snacks.

Introduce an abundance of soft, touchable textures. Drape several chunky knit throws over the backs of your sofa and armchairs, allowing people to easily pull them over their laps. You can also place a few large plush cushions on the floor and on the seating areas, to add a layer of tactile materials which will instantly make the room feel like it has transformed into a snug retreat.