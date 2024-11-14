Top tips for saving on your holidays

words Alana Webb

Dreaming of a holiday but worried about money? Booking something on a budget might be your only option. But don’t fret! Cheap getaways can be just as fun and fulfilling as the more expensive ones, especially if you know how and where to save. Here are our top tips for saving on your next holiday.

Compare prices and book smart

Only looking at one travel provider is a big no-no! Without comparing prices, you’ll have no idea of what’s a good deal and what’s a rip-off. Comparison websites do all the work for you, finding the best prices on flights, accommodation and even combined packages.

If you can be flexible, be smart with when and where you book. Peak months like the school summer holidays are always more expensive than off-peak months. If these can’t be avoided, see how different departure/return days and times can help bring prices down. The best option might even be to look at last-minute holidays for a great deal.

Consider alternative accommodation and travel options

Sometimes, looking outside the box can unlock savings you’d never have thought of. The standard hotels and flights are the go-to for many travellers, but what about short-term rentals, self-catering apartments, trains, ferries and all the other travel and accommodation options?

These different choices can not only save you money but also give you a more authentic and rewarding travel experience. Explore alternative options that could work for your desired destination or getaway type.

Save while you’re there

Much of the cost of a holiday comes from spending money. Daily transport, food and all the little extras really add up. Paying close attention to these can make the cost of going away more affordable, especially during peak travel seasons.

Simple choices like walking, cycling and using public transport rather than paying for tourist-trap taxis can save you massive amounts. Multi-passes for attractions and transport can also help keep the cost associated with daily activities down.

Making the most of included meals at your accommodation (if any) should also reduce your reliance on eating out and about. Alternatively, explore cheap eats in your destination to find delicious food on a budget.

Find free activities

Enjoying the holiday experience doesn’t always have to be about spending money. Sure, it’s nice to do different things you wouldn’t normally do at home, but there are plenty of free activities to do wherever you go.

Many museums and galleries are free to enter, as are most parks and local events held in public. Rediscover the joys of swimming in the sea, lying on the beach in the sun or connecting with nature in a park. Perhaps doing absolutely nothing is all you need to enjoy your time off – we all know that feeling!

Learn to switch off, unwind and savour the little things – your bank balance certainly won’t mind!