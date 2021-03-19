words Al Woods

It is generally believed that traveling is always expensive and only rich and successful people can travel around the world. So, how true is this?

First of all, answer the question: “What is travel for you?”. If you think that you need to travel at least 5 times a year to expensive and luxurious resorts, we won’t try to convince you otherwise. In this case, you will really need a lot of money to travel. For those who look at travel more realistically, we suggest reading this article prepared by the Natvisa.

Travel Doesn’t Have to Be Expensive

Not for everyone, travel is a visit to popular expensive resorts. For many people, a journey is any trip to a place they haven’t been before. And it does not matter what it is: a country, a city, a village, a museum, or a park.

How much money is needed for such trips? Definitely, not much.

To cover your need for travel, you don’t have to spend a lot of money on it. You can act by your capabilities. If you have money — you can go to another part of the world; if you have no money, you can just visit the sights of a neighboring country.

There is no need to wait for a better time: when the mortgage will be repaid, when the children will grow up, when the pension will come. It may simply not happen. It is known that the best time is now. With Natvisa, you can plan your next unforgettable adventure right now!

Natvisa Offers Competitive Rates for Online Visas.

We believe that travel should be available to absolutely everyone. If you need to travel, if you need it vitally, do not waste time wondering “How to Travel Luxuriously on a Budget”! Just start acting!

One of the best ways to save money on travel in 2021 is with e-visas (in some countries they are also called ETA). This type of electronic permit will not only help you to reduce the money spent on vacation but also allow you to avoid unnerving trips to the embassy or visa centers, standing in queues, and communicating with migration officers.

All you need is a computer, Internet and 15 minutes of free time. This type of permit is also called a “fast” visa, which is quite justified when it comes to low-cost travel tickets. Like a regular visa stamp, it is attached to a foreign identity card and is often placed at the airport of arrival.

You can fill out an application for an e-visa at any time of the day. The algorithm of actions usually looks like this:

Visit Natvisa. Fill out the application forms for an electronic visa. Attach the necessary scans of documents. Pay the fee. Print out the received confirmation of the electronic permit.

Everything is ready! The whole world is open to you!

How to Travel and Not Break the Bank

There are many ways to travel cheap or even for free. You can travel around the world without money, but you have to be creative:

Travel off-season

Find out when the “high season” is coming for your travel destination, and plan your trip before or after the tourist peak. For example, it is not necessary to go to the beaches of Spain in August, when the local holiday season and the beaches are packed in three layers by tourists, and the prices for tickets and hotels are sky-high. In September, the weather on the Costa del Sol and, for example, on the Balearic Islands is still resort-like, but there are much fewer tourists, and the cost of a holiday is lower.

Don’t be fooled by popular tourist spots

Alanya instead of Fethiye in Turkey, Lyon instead of Paris in France, Sozopol instead of Albena in Bulgaria, Brooklyn instead of Manhattan in New York, Sanur instead of Nusa Dua in Bali – choose less hyped places to stay. A city, resort, beach, or area with a well-known name will not necessarily be better than the neighboring one, but it will certainly be more expensive.

Search for the necessary information in advance

To avoid unexpected expenses, carefully prepare for the journey before departure. Find out how much a taxi from the airport to your hotel costs, whether there is a free shuttle service, and how to get there by bus or metro. Check out the free days at the museums you want to go to, and look for tourist cards with discounts on attractions. For example, on the first Sunday of each month, you can get to the Louvre for free.

Find out how to pay more profitably during travel

Read on the Internet or ask your bank how best to pay where you are going, and how much they will charge for cash withdrawals in another country. For example, in Argentina and Uzbekistan, where the “black rate” operates, it is unprofitable to pay with a card.

If you will be shopping in euros on vacation, take your MasterCard with you to avoid the double conversion fee: Visa cards are always debited in dollars by banks.

Do not buy tourist souvenirs or bargain as if your life depends on it.

If the level of economy is tight or you travel light, give up souvenirs altogether. The most valuable thing you can bring back from any trip is your memories. And for relatives and friends, you can always print and sign postcards from your photos — for them it will definitely be more expensive than another souvenir magnet on the fridge.

Book your flight at the right time

Everyone has heard that it is better to take air tickets in advance: before departure, they become more expensive. But for different routes, “in advance” comes at different times, because there is no perfect time to book from all the cities of your country to Turkey, Italy or Thailand at once.

Using these tips, you can travel for a relatively small amount of money.

Make Sure All Visa Docs are In Order

The list of documents required for a visa or electronic permit, as well as the rules for filling them out, should be given special attention. Typos and omissions lead to visa refusals or significantly increase the processing time of the submitted request.

Here’s what you should pay attention to:

To obtain a visa or electronic permit, you must have a valid passport (it must be valid for at least 6 months from the date of applying for a visa). You need to fill out the application form carefully and correctly. Please note that all the data entered in the online form must be reliable. Otherwise, you will receive a refusal to issue the necessary visa document and you will have to start all over again. Medical insurance. It is recommended to apply for an insurance policy in advance. It must be drawn upon an international letterhead. The validity period of the policy should not be less than the duration of the trip. Certificate of no criminal record. In some countries, you will need a bank statement (you can take several from different banks) to confirm your financial viability.

If you follow these tips and carefully collect the necessary documents, you can save time and money. Natvisa.com can help with all this.