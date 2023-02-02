Travel to Shanghai, China

words Al Woods

Shanghai, located in Eastern China, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. Known for its rich history and culture, as well as its modern architecture and bustling city life, Shanghai offers something for everyone. The city is often referred to as the “Paris of the East” due to its blend of traditional and modern elements.

Photo by Bide Cui on Unsplash

When planning a trip to Shanghai, it is important to consider the time of year you will be visiting, and also make sure you apply visa for China in advance. The city can be quite hot and humid during the summer months, so spring and fall are the best times to visit. The weather is milder, and you will be able to experience the city’s outdoor attractions without feeling overwhelmed by the heat.

One of the top attractions in Shanghai is The Bund, a historic waterfront area that offers stunning views of the city’s skyline. The Bund is a must-see for any visitor to Shanghai, as it offers a unique perspective of the city and its history. Visitors can take a stroll along the promenade and admire the colonial-era buildings that line the river, which were once home to the city’s most powerful merchants and bankers. The Bund also offers a great view of the Pudong district, which is home to many of Shanghai’s modern skyscrapers.

For those interested in history and culture, Shanghai offers a wealth of museums and art galleries to explore. The Shanghai Museum is one of the city’s most popular attractions, and it displays ancient Chinese art and artifacts from various dynasties. The Shanghai Art Museum is also worth a visit, as it houses a large collection of Chinese and international art.

If you’re interested in architecture, the city has plenty to offer. Shanghai Tower is the city’s tallest building and offers observation decks with panoramic views of the city. The Shanghai World Financial Center is also a must-see, as it is one of the highest buildings in the world and offers a great view of the city.

Shanghai is also known for its delicious cuisine, which combines elements of Cantonese, Szechuan, and local Shanghai-style cooking. Some popular dishes to try include xiaolongbao (steamed soup dumplings), hongshao rou (red-braised pork), and zhajiangmian (noodles with bean paste). You will also find plenty of street food options in Shanghai, such as fried dumplings and skewered meats.

For those interested in shopping, Shanghai offers a wide range of options, from high-end designer boutiques to traditional Chinese markets. The city is also home to several large shopping centers and department stores, such as the Shanghai Grand Gateway Plaza. If you’re looking for traditional Chinese goods, the Yuyuan Garden Bazaar is a great place to shop for souvenirs and gifts.

To get around Shanghai, visitors can use the city’s extensive metro system, which is easy to navigate and relatively inexpensive. Taxis and ride-sharing services like Didi are also widely available. It’s also worth noting that Shanghai is a bike-friendly city, and renting a bike is a great way to explore the city.

For those looking for a more immersive experience, Shanghai offers a variety of cultural activities, such as attending a traditional Chinese opera, visiting a tea house or taking a cooking class to learn how to make traditional Chinese dishes.

Shanghai is also home to many parks, including the famous Fuxing Park and the lovely Lupu Bridge, which is the longest steel arch bridge in the world.

Overall, Shanghai is a vibrant and exciting city that offers a unique blend of modern and traditional culture. Whether you’re interested in history, art, food, or shopping, there are plenty of things that you can do and enjoy when you travel in this place.