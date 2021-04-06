Do You Get The Best Cup Of Coffee Based On The Beans?

words Al Woods

Most people concur that freshly roasted beans are the only way to drink coffee. Any other option deems subpar, with some feeling these are stale in comparison.

For the enthusiast, it’s a well-known fact that you merely buy what you will consume within a set time, meaning you’ll need to purchase more often to prevent the coffee from “expiring.”

But is the expiration date on the bag a good indicator to follow, or are there other factors to consider when choosing a good coffee that will stay fresh and flavorful? There might be a myth or two that need debunking and some facts of which even connoisseurs aren’t aware. Let’s look.

Myths Relating To Getting The Best Cup Of Coffee

Common myths follow coffee beans, roasting, and developing the ultimate cup. Each individual has their own perception as to what makes the ideal cup of Joe. These ideas ultimately culminate into what becomes contrasting online directives that confuse those just beginning and searching for clear-cut answers. Some of the more common myths associated with roasting beans and the best coffee include:

** Myth: Only Freshly Roasted Will Do

Fresher is not always better. In fact, the suggestion is to wait for brewing the coffee a week to ten days or so after roasting if you buy whole beans. That allows the coffee to develop its structure and the nuances that will become the flavor to take form reminiscent of marinating.

A fresh-roasted coffee retains elements like CO2 after the process completes. These elements can negatively affect quality, so while the coffee rests for a few days, these components have time to escape, especially when packaged in bags with escape valves for the oxygen to dissipate.

** There Is An Expiration Date

If there is exposure to oxygen for a substantial period of time, the compound won’t necessarily taste the best, becoming stale under the circumstances. Learn if coffee is good for you at https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/a30570113/is-coffee-healthy/.

The date on the bag isn’t the only factor to take into consideration. Generally, according to those who participate in the roasted beans process, coffee can maintain dimension and flavor after a week of roasting up to as long as three months beyond before it starts to develop a stale taste.

The way the coffee roasts is merely one aspect that affects coffee’s flavor and overall fresh quality. Many other components come into play. Some of these include storage conditions, harvesting, and the length of time on a menu if you’re buying out, plus many other potential variables.

** Packaging Doesn’t Play A Significant Role

Most vendors want to enlist awesome packaging for their products, but there is a reason for practicality and functionality. The “paper kraft bags” are an excellent marketing ploy that will entice consumers with the appeal, but when the flavor is not sustainable since the air gets in and the coffee becomes stale, no one will come back to that bag.

People will search for the packages that might not necessarily be the most attractive on the shelf but have a one-way valve and a good seal. With this product, you’ll know the gasses can dissipate, and the coffee will remain fresh for much longer.

Final Thought

The date on the coffee that you buy does serve a purpose. No one should disregard what is put there as a guideline for consumers. People do take the time and effort to research the beans, the roasting, and other elements to determine a timeframe for you.

But in saying that, other factors go into a flavorful cup of coffee. If you’re roasting your own coffee beans, make sure that you wait up to ten days before brewing so the coffee can “marinate.”

And coffee of age stored correctly in adequate packaging made from a good quality bean will still provide a good drink regardless of the date on its label. Read

here to find out if freezer storage is adequate for coffee or if there’s a better place for optimum freshness. Search for the source of the bean, search for packaging, and learn when roasting took place – there’s your fresh cup.