The Ultimate Gift Guide For Mother’s Day 2022

words Alexa Wang

“A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend”. Mums are there for us through thick and thin, from well before our birth and all the way into our late adulthood. Nothing we do will ever be enough to repay our mums, but that certainly shouldn’t stop us from trying!

This Mother’s Day, we encourage you to spoil your mum rotten in order to show her exactly how much you appreciate, love, and care for her. If you’re unsure of what to get your mum on her special day, here are 6 of our best Mother’s Day gift ideas that are sure to make your mum feel like an absolute queen. Read on to find out more!

The Gift Of Experience

Giving mum the gift of experience can come in many different shapes and forms. First, let’s look into a rough definition of an experiential gift. Experiential gifting is when you give someone a gift that is a life experience or adventure rather than a material item. This could mean booking mum in for an ultimate spa session, a pottery class, a cooking masterclass, or even a skydiving adventure if your mum is uber cool and adventurous!

The beauty of an experiential gift is that although the gift itself is not entirely tangible, an experience is something that can create photos, memories, and stories that your mum can look back on for years to come. Other great ideas for experience gifts include a weekend away in the country or in a luxury resort, concert tickets to see her favourite band or performer, or a paint and sip class, all of which you could potentially experience right alongside her, allowing you to make memories together.

Get Personal

Personalised gifts always trump their generic, off the shelf counterparts. When it comes to custom gifts, there are hundreds of options that suit various budgets available on the market in 2022. For those who want to splash out on mum, some ideas include personalised or customised goods like monogrammed bathrobes, a customised box of chocolates, or even engraved jewellery.

If your budget is lower (remember, love is priceless and even the smallest gift can make the biggest impact on mum), consider getting her a personalised journal, mug or tea towels that she can show off in the kitchen. Personalised gifts speak volumes about how much effort and time you’ve put into your gift – something mum is sure to notice and appreciate.

The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Another fantastic idea for a Mother’s Day gift is a subscription box. Subscription boxes are sent out on a recurring basis (usually once a month for an entire year), ensuring that mum will be in for a surprise in the mailbox time and time again! Some popular subscription box ideas include rare food/wine boxes, snack boxes, beauty product boxes, skincare boxes, and scented candle boxes. The best thing about subscription boxes is the fact that each and every box is unique and almost never contains the same items. For a gift that keeps on giving, be sure to get mum a subscription box of her own!

A (Super) Fancy Dinner

Who doesn’t love food? More importantly, who doesn’t love good food? One of the best things you can do this Mother’s Day is to give mum a day off from kitchen duty by making a dinner reservation at a fancy restaurant in your area. No, we’re not talking about pizza at a nearby Italian joint – we’re talking about a sit down dinner, complete with 3 sets of cutlery, multiple courses, and fancy dress! We want mum to feel like a celebrity for the night!

Taking your mum out for a veritable Mother’s Day feast can also be a fantastic way to support your local cafes and eateries on the holiday itself, which will likely be greatly appreciated as businesses find their footing once more in a post-COVID economy. There’s no better way to spend your first Mother’s Day post-COVID than dressed to the nines and out on the town for a fancy feast, after all!

Meal Kit Membership

Similar to a subscription box, meal kit memberships have become all the rage over these past few years. If your mum enjoys preparing healthy meals but just doesn’t seem to have enough time to do the shopping, prep work and cooking that accompanies eating right, a meal box membership could be the perfect gift for her! Meal kits come with pre-portioned ingredients and recipes that will allow mum to create homemade meals without the stress/hassle of planning and purchasing ingredients from the supermarket – perfect for busy mums! The most popular subscriptions in 2022 include Marley Spoon, Dinnerly, Hello Fresh and Pepper Leaf. We promise she’ll love you for this one!

Flowers Are A Must

Flowers are an absolute must have for Mother’s Day, and this year is no exception! For centuries, motherhood has been synonymous with springtime and plants – both representative of life and fertility. Flowers also emanate beauty and purity, attributes many of us associate with our own amazing mums! Most importantly, we give our moms flowers on Mother’s Day because, well, they love them! Choose from a variety of different flower delivery services, or better yet, pick some blooms from your own garden to create a DIY bouquet that truly comes from the heart!

___________

And there you have it – 6 of our top gift ideas for Mother’s Day 2022. The truth is, we’d be here for hours, if not days if we were to go through every possible gift option for mum (there are literally thousands!). So long as you show appreciation for the love and support your mum offers to you every day, chances are high that your Mother’s Day gift will undoubtedly be sure to bring a smile to your special lady’s face on this, her special day.