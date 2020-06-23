Unique Ways to Make a Focal Point in Your Space

words Alexa Wang

Every room needs an attractive feature that instantly draws your attention and sets the mood. Ideally, your home would have built-in focal points like a window with a great view, a fireplace, or a cathedral ceiling.

In that case, all you have to do is arrange your furniture and construct your interior design in a way that accentuates those existing features. But if your room doesn’t have a built-in feature that stands out as the main point of focus, you can create one yourself. Don’t worry, it’s much easier than it sounds.

To help you get started, here are some unique ways to create a focal point in your space.

Over-sized Piece of Furniture

A large piece of furniture not only serves as a fine focal point, but it also adds functionality to the room. Oversized armoires, cabinets, or chairs are great for bedrooms and dining rooms where there is usually a central piece of furniture. To make sure your focal point stands out, frame it on both sides with artwork, wall sconces, or plants. You’ll also want to add simple accents to help draw the eye like a centerpiece for the dining table or some throw pillows on the bed.

Statement Artwork

A statement piece of artwork can carry a room all by itself. Make sure the piece you choose is big enough to stand out on its own, and keep in mind that the center of the artwork should be at eye-level so that people don’t strain their necks looking at it. If you want to highlight your artwork, even more, add accent lighting on either side of it. A large sculpture or a wall mural can also make a unique focal point in a room.

Accent Wall

Focal points don’t necessarily have to be something that you add to a room like large pieces of furniture or statement artwork. Painting a wall a bold color is one of the easiest ways to create a focal point for your room without spending a fortune. Typically, the wall you choose to accentuate should be the one furthest away from the room’s entrance. Besides painting it a bold color, you can also use patterned wallpaper, exposed brick, or other textures to transform a plain wall into an attractive feature that adds character to the room.

Tile Backsplash

Backsplashes are the go-to way when it comes to creating a focal point in a kitchen or bathroom. Usually, a tile backsplash, either behind the stove, if it’s for your kitchen, or in the shower if it’s for your bathroom, is the best choice. To create a great vibe centered around that one wall, choose a tile backsplash with a bold color or pattern.

Ceiling Treatment

Walls aren’t the only thing you can use to create a focal point; the often-overlooked ceiling offers as much design opportunity as any other part of the room. An accent color or fun treatment on the ceiling can immediately catch the eye and elevate the design of any room. For a vintage vibe, you can go for pressed metal ceiling tiles, and for a rustic feel, you can opt for a wood ceiling overhead. Just make sure that whatever treatment you choose for your ceiling complements the rest of the room’s design.

Faux Fireplace

Built-in fireplaces are easily the most popular focal points in many homes. If you don’t have one built into your living room, there are plenty of options you can choose from that don’t require vents or chimneys. If you don’t want an actual fireplace, you can just go for a surround mantel; this will add the same charm and character to your space as a real one.

DIY mantel

If your living room doesn’t have a mantel, you can create one with a strategically placed dresser or table. Hang artwork or a large mirror with an interesting design above it. That way, you can ensure that anyone who enters the room will immediately be drawn to that wall. Place a couple of picture frames or other decorative elements on it to make your DIY mantel pop.

A focal point is the star of the room around which you build your interior design, which is why you need to carefully choose the right spot for your main feature to enhance the design and overall feel of the space. As you can see, there is more than one way to create a focal point, so take your pick from the above list and believe us when we say that this will make a huge difference in your home. Once you’ve created a focal point, you’ll have a much easier time arranging the furniture in your rooms. Happy decorating!

