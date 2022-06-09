You work hard for your money, so it makes sense to ensure you keep as much of it as possible. Many people in the UK unknowingly overpay tax each year due to various reasons, from incorrect tax codes to missed opportunities for claiming relief. By understanding the common ways this happens, you can take proactive steps to safeguard your finances. It’s about being informed and acting on that knowledge.

Incorrect Tax Codes: A Common Culprit

Your tax code tells your employer how much tax to deduct from your pay. If HMRC assigns you an incorrect code, or if your circumstances change and your code isn’t updated, you could easily end up paying too much. For example, if you start a new job or have multiple income sources, your tax code might not reflect your full allowances. Always check your payslip and your annual P800 form from HMRC. If you suspect an error, contact HMRC to rectify it promptly.

Missing Out on Valuable Tax Reliefs

The UK tax system offers various reliefs that can reduce your taxable income, but you must claim them. For instance, if you use your own money for work-related expenses like professional subscriptions, tools, or even specific travel, you might qualify for tax relief. Many individuals also overlook claiming relief on charitable donations made through Gift Aid or pension contributions, especially if they pay higher-rate tax. Research the available reliefs and see if you meet the criteria.

Not Utilising Your Allowances Effectively

HMRC provides several tax-free allowances, and if you do not use them, you could be paying more tax than necessary. Your Personal Allowance, for example, is the amount you can earn before paying any income tax. If your income dips, or if you have multiple income streams that don’t fully utilise this, you might have overpaid. Similarly, understanding allowances like the Personal Savings Allowance or the Dividend Allowance can significantly impact your overall tax liability. Make sure you are taking full advantage of every allowance available to you.

Failing to Plan for the Future

Effective tax planning isn’t just about reacting to your current situation; it’s about looking ahead. Without a strategic approach, you might miss opportunities to minimise your tax burden on investments, savings, or even your estate. Consider how different financial decisions, such as pension contributions or using ISAs, impact your overall tax position. Proactive tax planning for the future can help you keep more of your wealth and achieve your long-term financial goals.

Many people end up paying more tax than they need to, which is why it is helpful to be aware of how this can happen so that you can take corrective action. This could make a big difference to your finances each year while providing peace of mind in the knowledge that you are paying the right amount.