Why you should never say ‘no’ to an LGBT customer – words Al Woods

As a brick-and-mortar store in 2019, you’d think that fighting the throng of e-stores would mean promoting yourself as a dependable retailer and never saying “no” to a customer, right?

Well, not for Yorke Printe Shoppe in Chicago, it seems. The printing shop’s owner, Brad Scull, refused to print out brochures for the Chicago LGBT Community Fund purely because of his faith. Scull released a statement regarding the refusal:

“I’m a Christian, I believe in Scripture, and my faith is really important to me. I have nothing against any of those people. I have an issue when stuff gets into the promotion of the lifestyle,” he said. “I don’t think people really understand that I can love the people and maybe not agree with them. But people don’t do the same for me.”

Apparently, the Chicago LGBT Community Fund has now filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Human Rights because of the shop’s refusal to provide a service. Deborah Schneider, a branding consultant from Kineo Group, was the one who reached out to Yorke Printe Shoppe on behalf of the LGBT group while planning a fundraising event. “He made a decision as a businessman, and I made a decision as a businesswoman,” she was quoted as saying. Scull reportedly tried to make amends by suggesting another company who would indeed print out the brochures, yet it was clear Schneider would take no recommendation from the shop owner.

Just like we’re seeing with same-sex marriages, business is still business no matter where it comes from, so it remains perplexing as to why some groups are still being shunned and not given the respect they deserve. Either Brad Scull is earning thousands of dollars every day and has no need for one brochure printing job, or he’s just hilariously outdated in his thinking and a terrible businessman… the latter is more likely.

It’s hard not to bring up the similarities of the legal dispute involving former Kentucky county clerk, Kim Davis, who was jailed in 2015 when she refused to grant licenses to four same-sex couples. The couples sued Davis, and it seems likely she’ll have to pay out over $225,000 in legal fees.

In the end, the negative attention surrounding the Yorke Printe Shoppe could well lead to a boycott of sorts, as having a reputation for refusing to serve customers based on their lifestyle choices isn’t something to shake off easily. Of course, customers can simply go elsewhere to online shops, and get their brochure printing done at the likes of print24 – without the need to be judged and denied service.

Just like Kevin Hart found out, making anti-LGBT remarks is costly, as the comedian/actor stepped down from his role as host of the 2019 Oscars when homophobic Tweets he made several years ago were discovered. Despite releasing a statement where he apologized sincerely to the LGBT community and to the Academy, Hart will still have to fight his way back to being trustworthy to the general public and, like Scull, watch his mouth in the future.