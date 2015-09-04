Trousseau inspiration: Must-have gorgeous Salwar Kameez for modern Indian brides – words Alexa Wang

A bride’s trousseau is a collection of most treasured items that she carries with her to her husband’s house after marriage. It contains items lovingly gifted by her parents, clothes, makeup, jewelry, accessories, and everything that she needs to start her new life with. Clothes are the most essential component of a bride’s trousseau that she will adorn on various occasions.

The first year of marriage is quite eventful and it means a lot of dinners, festivities, parties and so much more. This is the time when the newly wedded wants to look her best and flaunt her bridal glow. What’s better than a Salwar Kameez to make her look her best? This Indian attire brings out the true elegance of a woman and still keeps her comfortable.

No wedding trousseau is complete without salwar kameez. This is the most authentic and adaptable Indian dress that will never disappoint a woman. It is an eternally beautiful outfit that is perfect as everyday wear as well as a formal wear. Keep your fashion game up with these gorgeous must-have salwar kameez styles for the days you want to look your best and create some magic.

Essential Salwar kameez style for Modern Indian Bride’s collection

A modern bride wants is trendy but rooted in her culture. She is stylish yet doesn’t want to compromise on her comfort. Hence, salwar suits have become an essential part of her trousseau.

Fringed style salwar kameez: Fringes are back in fashion and it is looking good not only on western wear but also on ethnic wear. They are modern ladies’, new love. Contemporary yet trendy, fringes at the edges of the kurta paired with any kind of bottom is a great option for the lovely bride to flaunt her updated fashion sense. High-low salwar kameez: This is another great choice for women looking for some trending styles. High-low kurta style has been here for a while and it seems they are not going anywhere. High from the front and floor-touching length from the back creates an impressive impact. Don’t forget to pair it up with straight or pencil-cut printed pants for a modish look. Juttis and hoop earrings are sure to add some class to the attire Indo-Boho style salwar kameez: It is one of the newest styles in town inspired by the Bohemian style of clothing, fused with Indian wear. This one is perfect for the ones who love to bring out the boho-chic once in a while. These kind of dresses are long flowing kurtas paired with flared palazzo or tiered skirts. They are a great option for casual dining. Pairing it up with modish sandals and chunky jewelry will complete the look. Cape magic: For a more formal look, cape style salwar kameez are a must in the trousseau. Sheer capes over straight fit or A-line salwar suit look gorgeous. Capes with heavy embroidery or zardozi work, designed to match the taste of a classy woman, is perfect to create some impression on those relatives and friends you will meet for the first time. Patiala salwar kameez: There is no excuse to skip this one. A typical Patiala suit always looks stylish and on point. Perfect for festivities, this suit is extremely comfortable to carry. For a more trending style, pick a salwar suit in latest colors like blush pink, teal blue, gold and white combination, mint green, and Persian purple. It is an exquisite dress that will highlight your feminine charm in an incredible way. Palazzo style salwar kameez: This is yet another popular and evergreen choice of salwar kameez a bride must add to her trousseau. You will never regret this style as it is perfect for the days when you want to look glamorous in an easy-breezy apparel. Perfect for all occasions, pick an embroidered kurta and pair it up with foil print palazzo and sequinned dupatta. Considering the wedding season, you can easily get salwar kameez suits online and in a nearby store. Explore your options before starting your shopping spree. Crop top and pant style salwar kameez: This option is for the day you want to sport a bold and edgier look. Crop tops are making paired with ethnic pants make a beautiful indo-western style attire. For informal dinners and parties with friends, this kind of suit style is perfect. A sheer dupatta will accentuate the outfit’s appeal, but you can ditch it for a more modish and chic-er look. Dhoti style salwar kameez: Dhoti pants are a new rage among young girls. This kind of dress is a perfect amalgamation of contemporary and traditional. Dhoti pants styles with short or medium kurtia will create a funky and hip look. Complete the look with some trendy jewelry and wedges. Jacket style salwar kameez: For those who prefer a classy look, a jacket salwar kameez is an ideal choice. Short or long jacket with intricate embroidery and motifs over a straight fit or flowy kurta is sure to add some regal charm. If you do not want an extra layer, you can simply opt for a jacket style kurta over churidar. Both the styles of jacket salwar kameez look elegant and are perfect to enhance the feminine allure of the wearer. Floral design salwar kameez: Salwar kameez with floral designs and flower patterns are a fad. It is a must-have for those who love a pretty and refreshing look. Floral embroidery or prints create an amazing impact on pastel colors and are appropriate for a daytime event. Wear these masterpieces formally or informally, it is sure to turn some heads and make you look scintillating.

Besides these latest styles of salwar kameez, don’t forget to add Anarkali and gown style salwar suits. They are an all-time favorite and will make your trousseau complete.