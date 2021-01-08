4 Ways You Can Change the World Today

words Alexa Wang

Every day, we hear horrific details of just how bad things are in the world around us. There are all sorts of atrocities happening, which can make us feel overwhelmed and small in the grand scheme of things.

Although many people feel like there is little they can do to change the world, that is not entirely true. While taking on every single challenge in the world by yourself is not possible, there are small steps you can take to do your part to change the world for the better.

Royalty Free Photo

Share Positive Stories and Experiences

One of the sources of perpetual dread is the consumption of negative, fear-inducing news stories. However, beautiful stories and things are happening in the world all the time, we just do not get to hear about them.

To make a difference, try sharing positive, wholesome stories on your social media or wherever else you can. By doing so, you will be helping someone see that this world is not as bad as the news outlets and some websites tell us.

Speak Up

If there are issues you are passionate about, you should speak up about them. It may be through signing petitions, sharing online, or writing to your local representative. If someone treats another badly, do not be afraid to speak up and call them out on that behavior. Keeping quiet legitimizes this behavior and makes the perpetrator continue to do the same thing, which makes life worse for others.

Donate To Charity

There are lots of issues that need to be addressed in the world right now. From racial justice and prisoner reform to the refugee and social injustice crisis, there are so many areas where you can make an impact. The best way to do so is to donate to charities that are helping deal with the issues you are most passionate about. Once you identify areas where you would like to see some changes, you can donate to organizations that help. For example, if you are passionate about humanitarian issues, Alight is a great organization to donate to.

Once you have decided on the issues you would like addressed and the organizations dealing with those issues, you could commit to donating a percentage of your annual income to those organizations.

Give Blood

There are some reasons why you may not be able to donate blood but if you can, you should. There are millions of people who need blood every day and you will be doing your part in helping them if you do so. The good news is that there are lots of organizations that run blood drives, so it is easy to take a few minutes out of your day to save someone’s life.

If you want, you can take this a step further and donate your organs once you pass away. Ensure you sign up with the right organization and let your loved ones know about your wishes.

Although we cannot take on every problem in the world by ourselves, there are some things we can do to make the world a little better for ourselves, others, and future generations.