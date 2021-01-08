Take Your Relationship to the Next Level with These Questions from a Sex and Relationship Expert

words Al Woods

Trust and honesty are two of the most important values in a long-lasting, happy relationship and it is essential that as a couple, you are able to ask each other the right questions in order to grow and build those qualities into your relationship.

According to Steffo Shambo, founder of Tantric Academy of Sacred Sexuality, here are some essential questions you and your partner should ask each other in order to take your relationship to the next level and develop a deeper understanding between one another.

Find an evening that works for both of you, put your phones away and have some fun opening up! Remember, you must listen to each other for this to work. This activity is about connecting with your partner and taking your bond to the next level, so put all judgments aside and allow yourselves to be uninhibited – there are no right or wrong answers.

What do you love most about yourself? What are you most grateful for?

These first couple of questions break the ice and help ease you and your partner into the session. They allow both of you to think about yourselves in a positive light and build your self-confidence at the beginning of the conversation. Give yourselves the freedom to indulge in your achievements and be happy in each other’s joy!

What are you afraid of in life, and in our relationship?

Trust isn’t built overnight, it’s a trait that develops over time. By asking your partner this question, you are delving into their vulnerable side and trying to open doors of honest communication. This will only help you understand each other better.

How do you handle conflict? Are there any situations that provoke you to lose your centre?

Get under their skin a little bit and see what sets them off. If this relationship is going to withstand the test of time, there is no doubt that you and your partner will find yourselves having conflicting thoughts at some point. Knowing how they react in various situations will prepare you to counteract accordingly and help each other in difficult times.

Do you have any relationship deal breakers? What are the boundaries you like to set within a relationship?

These questions bring to light whether you and your significant other are on the same page with regards to your relationship. Knowing your partner’s values will let you know how far both of you will have to go to meet each other in the middle. Continue building strong communication and come back to these questions every few months – this will keep your values aligned and let you shift your dynamic if things have changed for either of you.

What are your sexual desires? What are your turn-ons and turn-offs?

Asking your partner about their preferences in bed is often overlooked, but it’s such an important thing to know about! When you know how to please each other sexually, the orgasmic energy created will completely transform your relationship and both of you will feel more connected than ever.

Hopefully, taking some time to get to know your partner better through these questions will make you develop a deeper bond with each other and make your relationship stronger. Although building a lasting connection takes time, feeling closer to each other should help streamline the process and allow you to take a leap to the next level! Trust the process and enjoy yourselves along the way.