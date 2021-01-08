Tips For The Perfect Family Camping Trip

words Al Woods

Camping is an ideal activity to bond with your family and creates those lifelong memories. Your family will be away from all digital platforms, and you get to work together during the adventure, but without proper preparation, the experience can be tragic.

Here are a few tips for planning that family camping trip.

The How

Family camping trips require that you decide on how you will camp. In case you have older kids, backpacking or car camping might be suitable for your family. For the first time, campers consider RV camping or car camping. When you have small kids, or you have a family that likes comfort, RV camping would be suitable for you considering that they are affordable and you can always pick the comfort level based on the type of RV that you have rented. Experts from CrowSurvival.com would advise you to research on the RV before renting one as you prepare for that next experience. Rent camping cabins can also be an alternative and keep in mind that you can select the level of comfort.

Some cabins have a kitchen and a bathroom while others are equipped with home amenities; choose one that suits your family needs. In case you select cabin camping, it would be appropriate if you reserve the cabin ahead of time to ensure you get it at the set date.

Create Responsibilities

Creating responsibilities and offering them to team members would make the camping experience worthwhile and get all campers involved. Assign cooking duties, cleaning, and gathering tasks to your wife and kids and ensure that everyone fulfills their obligations. It would also be essential to encourage the unplugging of all family members from handheld gaming devices, cell phones, or the television; your family will bond even better.

Involve the Kids

Give your kids a chance to air their views about the trip and let them participate in planning. Your kids will feel happier, and they will know that they own the trip. Provide your kids with a list of activities they wish to do, places they want to travel and let them contribute to planning the camping meals.

Check the following things you can assign to your kids when planning a camping adventure with the family:

Ask your kids to research for fun games for the camping.

Let them research for campground rules and have them written on a large-sized paper.

Ask them to research on some trivia and good-to-know survival tips and tricks during camping, like how to start a fire using available resources without a match.

Essentials

All families are different; therefore, camping essentials would be different in every family. You will need to prepare a camping list when preparing for the trip. Ensure that you have a first aid kit, blankets, rain gear, batteries, a tent, food and snacks, insect repellent, and appropriate footwear.

Don’t miss to bring some handy gadgets with you, including the following:

Night Vision Binoculars : You need night vision binoculars so you can see in the dark, most especially for night hiking. Avoid getting lost, attacked, or hurting yourself because of not being able to see in the dark.

: You need night vision binoculars so you can see in the dark, most especially for night hiking. Avoid getting lost, attacked, or hurting yourself because of not being able to see in the dark. Compass: One of the most important things to keep in mind during camping is to know your directions. A compass will help you return to the right path, so it is a must-have in your camping backpack. It will provide security should there be any mishaps, like getting lost in the woods.

Packing

You need enough space to pack more items than you had planned as a cautionary measure. Carry some extra clothes, food, and blankets and include extra clothes for varying weather conditions and footwear for the activities you planned for camping.

When tent camping, ensure your tent is large enough to fit everyone. Carry along an air mattress and cots to maximize the sleeping comfort; a lovely night’s sleep makes happier campers. Don’t experience grumpiness the next day due to lack of sleep. Invest in high-quality air mattress and cots to ensure durability and long-lasting use.

Who, When, and Where?

Ask yourself who will accompany you the number of people on the trip and the age bracket of the campers. Consider these factors when selecting the location and season for organizing the camping trip.

You also need to ask yourself the exact time the camping will take place and analyze the weather patterns. The analysis will help you plan during packing and will enable you to prepare for ideal family activities. If the weather is hot or cold, make plans to either warm-up or cool off.

Consider the location where the camping will take place in the environmental conditions, then select a camping site that suits your preference. Based on the when and where you have picked, you need to book reservations in advance, given that popular camping sites might be overbooked.

The Activities

You need to plan the activities that you will have during camping in advance. Put together games that kids will play and do research on the events that will go on at the campground. You need to heighten the camping experience with some fun activities. Some activities for camping include nature hikes, board games, stargazing, scavenger hunts, and nighttime card games. These activities will make a memorable camping experience.

If you’re planning to hike with kids, make sure to keep the following tips in mind:

Get Them The Right Gear : Your kids should have a whistle placed around their neck, gloves, a warm hat, food and water, and a backpack with rain gear.

: Your kids should have a whistle placed around their neck, gloves, a warm hat, food and water, and a backpack with rain gear. Pay Close Attention To The Trail : Watch out for mountain trails with transverse steep slopes, as well as avalanche chutes.

: Watch out for mountain trails with transverse steep slopes, as well as avalanche chutes. Keep A Constant Eye Around Water : Take extra safety precautions when children are around water. Warn kids about steep back edges with slippery cobbles and swift water. Wade only in shallow areas with a stable footing and gentle current.

: Take extra safety precautions when children are around water. Warn kids about steep back edges with slippery cobbles and swift water. Wade only in shallow areas with a stable footing and gentle current. Tune In To Teenagers: Teens need special guidance because they are more fearless. They might easily get into trouble, such as when climbing off-limits areas, which may result in them tumbling down the steep slopes.

Prepping Meals and Snacks

Keep in mind that hungry campers are angry campers, and snacks along with meals would be integral in making a fun trip. Ensure that you conduct a meal prep before starting the journey. There are some necessary food items you need that include chopping and portioning meats marinades, sauces, seasonings, and pre-made dry pancake batter. Also, have some fruits, veggies, and chips snack packs for the travel day.

Generally, you will get tired, experience hiccups, forget some items, among other troubles during the camping trip, but if you consider these tips, you don’t have to worry since most of your problems will be sorted. The greatest achievement for the journey would be having fun as a family in a comfortable and safe environment.