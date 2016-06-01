CBD oil drops – differences between different types of pure CBD oils

Short from cannabidiol, CBD is one of over 100 cannabinoids we found in a cannabis plant. Cannabinoids may conclude CBD, THC and many other compounds that act on our body’s endocannabinoid system. Here are two main types of CBD oil and their properties you should know about if you’re planning to introduce it in your life.

types of pure CBD oils

Image Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/BtmopF7yNYg

CBD Oil RAW

The CBD Raw oil is taken out from so-called CO2 extraction where no heat or solvent has been used. A great advantage of this extraction process is that during the process no vitamins and enzymes that are usually delicate to heat have not been lost, thus every essential hemp has been kept. Meaning that not only CBD from the Raw CBD oil, but also more cannabinoids like CBD-A, CBC, CBN, CBV and CBG. Moreover, ingredients such as phenols, pigments and terpenes are successfully retained contributing to the formation of RAW CBD oil. Here are a couple of benefits you might need to know about raw CBD:

  • Improves appetite 
  • Better sleep 
  • Maintains an overall healthy balanced system,
  • Strengthens your immune system 

Pure CBD Oil 

From what we know pure CBD oil comes directly from the hemp plant, a method that often carries a bigger price tag since it has a bigger level of CBD. Simply put, pure CBD contains plenty of nutrients and cannabinoids that can be easily added to drinks, food or even consumed orally. Here are a couple of benefits you might need to consider if you’re planning to implement pure CBD oil in your daily routine. 

  • It can easily be taken sublingually
  • Pure CBD oil is so potent that you won’t need to wait too long for much-wanted effects.  
  • Some pure CBD oils are specially designed for vaping
  • Can relieve pain
  • Could reduce anxiety and depression
  • Can alleviate cancer-related symptoms
  • May reduce acne
  • Has neuroprotective properties

What is the difference between these two types? 

The raw version is famous for having a higher concentration of plant materials like phytonutrients, thus it’s more complete plant extract while the pure CBD oil is usually designed by heating cannabis plant material with ethanol which separates the CBD molecules form the material. 

Many individuals prefer the raw version of oil since it offers more plant nutrients such as phytosterols, terpenes and flavonoids. Unlike the pure CBD oil, the CBD oil raw maintains its strong earthy flavor which many people compare it with seaweed or wheatgrass. 

One of the disadvantages of CO2 extraction is that this method is a very expensive method to extract CBD, but cheaper than organic and pure CBD oil because they tend to use the whole cannabis plant. However, when it comes to taste, pure CBD oil has a more bitter and sharper taste than the raw version. 

While the regular CBD oil is usually designed by heating the entire plant material with a substance called ethanol, the raw version of CBD oil uses CO2 extraction where no heat or other solvent has been added, maintaining all its nutrients and enzymes. 

