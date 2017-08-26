The ultimate dirt bike helmet buying guide

words Alexa Wang

So, you’ve got your first dirt bike? Wow, I can only imagine how exciting it must be for you! Congratulations, but before you try landing that trail bike, you must buy essential riding gear.

Protection is a must when riding a motorcycle and nothing holds more importance than the dirt bike helmet.

We are sure you did thorough research before buying your dream bike, and now that you are buying the helmet, you will have to do the same.

Before we delve into the typical features to consider when buying a dirt bike helmet, figure out how much you can spend on it.

How much is your life worth to you? Of course, it is priceless. You can’t just put a real price for your life!

What I want to state with this example is that the protection of the self is more important than anything else in the world. So keep this in mind when buying the helmet.

The truth is that high-end helmets offer more protection than dirt bike helmets. However, this doesn’t mean you will have to burn a hole in your pocket. Evaluate all medium to high-end models, and decide on the basis of their safety ratings and features they offer, which brings me to the next part.

Essential Features To Consider When Buying A Dirt Helmet

Helmet Size And Weight

First things first, consider the size of the helmet you wish to buy. Generally, the dirt bike helmets come in 4 sizes – extra small, small, medium, and large. So, make sure you try all the sizes to find the best fit.

Furthermore, weight matters. It is usually recommended for regular riders to stay within 1400-1800 grams limit. The weight of the helmet should feel equal around the head and the shoulder.

NOTE: Don’t go for heavier models. They ruin your riding posture and result in back & neck pain.

Ventilation

Since dirt bike helmets are quite hot to ride in, ventilation becomes an important factor to consider.

It’s always wise to choose a well-ventilated helmet. Although the aspect of ventilation differs from one person to another, one thing stands true in every case – The more ventilation, the better.

Shape & Design

The perfect shape of the helmet varies for all riders. Something that fits you adequately may be loose on your friend. That said, the helmet’s shape is as crucial as it’s size.

A lot of brands have worked their way out and made their helmet liners adapt to almost everyone’s face and head. But that’s not true for all. So make sure you take measurements and consider your head shape to find the right fit.

When we talk about design, you will be spoilt for choice. You can get the helmets customised in almost any design you want.

Looks

Looks may not matter the most, but they are essential.

No one wants to invest in a helmet that makes them look ugly. Everyone loves to look stylish, even when riding, but it shouldn’t be at the cost of your own safety.

Buy a helmet that makes everyone lift their eyes every time you pass by, but also make sure it has higher safety ratings.

Overall Safety

Lastly, but most importantly, look for the safety features in the helmet.

It is essential that you choose the helmet from a reputable brand that meets the approved safety standards.

Final Thoughts

Buying a dirt bike helmet is no more a cakewalk. You can’t entirely base your decision on what your friends are using, or choose the one that looks fancy. You need to do thorough research, analyse the features, and base your decision on the overall safety of the product.

Whether you are a seasoned rider or you are just starting off, this guide can help you get your hands on the best helmet for you.

Hopefully, this article helped you!