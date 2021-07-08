4 Tips for Clear Skin

words Alexa Wang

Acne is a common skin condition that affects almost everyone at one point or another over the course of their lives. Areas on your body that have the most oil glands are the worst affected by acne.

These include the face, neck, upper arms, chest, back, and buttocks. While teenagers are the ones most affected, acne can happen to anyone regardless of age. Acne is a common beauty concern for women and men all over the world. Great skin is a possibility for everyone as long as you follow a good clear skin regime based on your unique skin type. Practicing good skin care is the only sure fire way to achieve clear skin.

Choose Gentle Skin Care Products

While you should keep your skin clean as much as you can, you should avoid using strong products like harsh scrubs or other products containing harsh chemicals and alcohol which can dry out and irritate your skin. These can worsen instead of improving skin conditions. Use mild formulations and gentle products on your skin. Avoid using too hot or too cold water to wash your face.

Room temperature or lukewarm water is the best to wash your face. If you use makeup removers, choose alcohol free formulations. Use cleansers appropriate for your skin type to increase your chances of having a clear complexion. You should also avoid scrubbing your skin too much as that can spread the bacteria that cause acne. You should exfoliate using a soft washcloth and use skincare products that promote rejuvenation.

Include Oil Free Products in Your Beauty Regime

Oil in skin care products can lead to clogged pores. When selecting your cleansing products, you should look for oil free products that don’t contain any ingredients that can clog pores. Look for the terms non acnegenic or noncomedogenic on the labels of the products that you use to cleanse your face. These are dermatological terms which mean that the ingredients in these products will not contribute to acne by clogging your pores. Skin products that contain benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid can help to clear up acne and they can prevent future breakouts.

Avoid Using High Glycaemic Foods in Your Diet

Your diet has a direct effect on your skin. Many people warn of the effects of consuming too much sugar saying that may cause acne. Sugar and other foods that have a high glycaemic index could contribute to worsening acne. High GI foods mess with the hormone levels in our bodies which in turn increase inflammation and oil production within the skin. High glycaemic foods are foods like white bread and potatoes. Low glycaemic foods are mostly whole grain foods like legumes, lentils, and non starchy vegetables. It is always a good idea to consult a dermatologist.

Protect Your Skin From Prolonged Sun Exposure

While some sun is good for you, prolonged exposure in the sun can be very damaging to the skin. You should use a good broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect your skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays of the sun. You should apply sunscreen generously to all the areas that are going to be exposed to the sun before you go outside. It is important to use enough sunscreen and that is a mistake many people make. You should use enough sunscreen to cover your entire body and reapply it every 2 hours while you are outdoors.