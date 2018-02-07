DERMASKILL cosmetics with peptides

words Alexa Wang

The peptides — one more mystery word you encounter reading beauty products’ compositions. But what is it? Let’s find out together.

What are peptides?

If with hyaluronic acid and collagen everything seems clear, then what action do peptides have? The cosmetics producers have started adding them to creams comparatively lately. But each second cosmetologist would recommend you to search for peptides when choosing anti-aging products. These substances can already be found in the skin and are produced naturally. Peptides — are protein molecules consisting of amino acids. In simple words, they line up and organize the inner processes: the cells «find out» what’s going on with the epidermis, and give the appropriate commands. The body produces these compounds approximately until 25-30 years, after that the metabolism slows down and the incorrect work of the peptides is being reflected on our face.

How do peptides work in cosmetics?

Having a rare for protein ability, the peptides can get inside quickly and deeply. They are absolutely safe to use — this is one of the reasons for using them in cosmetology. One more feature is that you do not need to give the injections: even in the composition of the cream they go through the outermost layer of the epidermis and fulfill the functions.

The primary tasks of peptides are to activate the abilities of our skin cells to restore and recover, to improve the synthesis of collagen, elastin, hyaluronic acid, and GAGs. Besides that, they regulate the immune reaction of the skin and affect the inflammatory processes.

The main types of peptides are:

Signal

These peptides tell about the malfunctions in the system when there is a lack of building material. Such peptides can regulate the collagen and elastin synthesis. The products having them often have a lifting effect.

Stimulating

These ones help to «gather» the collagen fibers correctly. They influence the firmness of the skin and form the basal level of the epidermis (the innermost, next to the dermis).

Immune

The antioxidants help the work of the immune system. For example, a dipeptide carnosine is often used to treat inflamed skin, acne as well as skin after peelings, and other traumatic procedures. It hastens regeneration and contributes to healing.

The American brand of cosmetics DERMASKILL has got several peptides-rich formulas for your everyday use:

BEAUTY FORMULA DAY CREAM

The light texture of this cream will bring that special silk effect to your skin. Due to the hyaluronic acid and sea collagen in the composition, the moisture level will be balanced. Camomile and licorice will protect and calm irritated skin, and jojoba and shi oils will keep it hydrated. To improve the collagen genesis and cells’ work, a high concentration of peptides is used: oligopeptide-1, hexapeptide-11, and tripeptide-1.

BEAUTY FORMULA NIGHT CREAM

The cream’s unique structure is due to the high concentration of sea collagen hydrolysate. Will make the skin mat and velvet without a feeling of oiliness. Hyaluronic acid will hydrate the skin, and the peptides (oligopeptide-1, tripeptide-1) will stimulate the collagen genesis. Perfect for all skin types including the first signs of aging.

BEAUTY FORMULA EYE CREAM

A perfect skincare solution for eyes is here. Hyaluronic acid and shi oil hydrate and make the skin softer. The venotonics help to get rid of puffiness and dark circles. The extracts of chamomile and spike moss will soothe the sensitive zone under the eyes. Use it twice a day for the best results.