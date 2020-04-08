Can You Become A Dental Hygienist Without A Degree?

words Alexa Wang

Society has led us to believe that if we want to be successful and have a good career, we have to go to university and get a recognized degree. Without that piece of paper, companies will not hire you and you will be stuck forever with a low income.

This is, in fact, not true at all and fortunately for those who either did not go to university or couldn’t afford it, there are alternatives for you. Careers like dental hygienists, for example, are normally regarded as careers that require a university degree and years of work within the dental school as well. Did you know that you can still become one without the degree? Here is how you can become a dental hygienist without a degree.

Accredited Programs

Becoming a hygienist does not start and end with a university degree. There are many different paths that you can take to achieve your goals. Across the United States, there are many accredited programs that can replace the standard degree and have you recognized. These courses specialize in teaching dental hygiene and will begin to prepare you for the intense and rigorous job field. These courses are not easy by any means and will require plenty of work to succeed in, but if the school is not your cup of tea, it is a great alternative. At the end of the program, you will have to complete a two-part exam to pass. Should you fail, you will have to retake the course and the exam. If you are looking to broaden your skills for the field, these programs also offer additional qualifications and skills that you can develop to be considered for other tasks within the office. Examples of this include working with X-ray tech and the administration of anesthesia for the mouth. If the university was not meant for you, do not worry as there are plenty of dental programs you can take to get yourself into the field.

Work Experience

Not only do these accredited programs provide you with the education and tools necessary to be eligible for the job, but they also work to provide you with the first-hand experience in a dental office so that when you are hired, you can immediately jump into the position. This is very important as some university degrees do not give you the opportunity to gain experience during your degree. Always take full advantage of this and ask whatever questions you need to as it is the perfect learning experience. With these accredited programs, you will get the necessary experience to feel confident in the job as a hygienist.

Don’t let society box you in and force you to follow a path you don’t think is right for you. Explore the multitudes of career paths you can take and find the one that is right. If the university is not for you, look into an accredited program as they can give you both the requirements and experience necessary to be successful on the job. Make your dreams a reality and become a dental hygienist. Which state do you plan on taking an accredited program from?