Everything you need to know about becoming a Beauty Therapist

words Alexa Wang

If you want to learn more about becoming a beauty therapist or if you are curious to know if you have what it takes, then you have come to the right place. Here you can find out about the industry, and whether it’s the right career path for you in general.

A beauty therapist will be an expert in both facial and body care, so it helps to have a good understanding of skin biology, cosmetic chemistry and the human anatomy as well. You may also be responsible for some front of house duties as well. If you happen to work independently then you will also be responsible for marketing your services too.

What a Therapist Isn’t

A beauty therapist is not responsible for providing medical diagnoses. They cannot diagnose a skin or body problem and if they do happen to give some advice regarding skin problems then this may land them with a malpractice lawsuit. A beauty therapist can however work with you to make sure that you alleviate pain or even encourage recovery after you have made a recovery. If you want to protect yourself from lawsuits then having beauty therapist insurance is a must. Companies like Hiscox are a very popular choice, as they serve everyone from experienced professionals to start-ups.

What does a Beauty Therapist Need?

A beauty therapist is able to provide you with a huge range of treatments. You have the ability to work with a variety of tools, foot spas, LED lamps and even epilators as well. You may find that if you don’t stick with a particular niche then you may end up overworking yourself and this is the last thing that you need. So find something that you are comfortable with and then work your way to becoming a specialist.

Who does a Therapist Report To?

If you work for yourself then you will probably just report to yourself. Beauty therapists that work in some kind of salon will report to the manager, and a receptionist will often end up making and booking the appointments. Your preference will really depend on the type of professional you are. If you really don’t like the idea of reporting to some kind of authority figure, then you may be much more suited to working alone.

Job Opportunities

The beauty industry has expanded over the last couple of years and there has also been a rise in the available jobs too. If you want to find out about some of the places you might end up working, then you could join a salon, or you might even end up working as a freelancer with mobile equipment. Holiday resorts and cruise ships often end up having plenty of opportunities as well, along with spas and hotels. Of course, if you are stuck as to where to start then it may be a good idea for you to undergo some kind of training so that you can make the most out of your opportunities.