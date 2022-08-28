Best Family Activities in Scarborough

words Alexa Wang

As the largest holiday resort on the Yorkshire Coast, Scarborough is a top destination for tourists and day-trippers in the North of England. If you’re planning a holiday in sunny ‘Barbados’, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to fun family activities – before you pack your buckets and beachwear, check out this selection of some of the best things to do in this iconic British seaside town:

Scarborough Castle

Scarborough Castle is one of the most famous historic sites in North Yorkshire, having been the scene of multiple battles from the times of the Vikings and Tudors to the English Civil War. While this is sure to appeal to fans of military history, you don’t have to be a history buff to enjoy Scarborough Castle – the site is fun for the whole family and offers stunning panoramic views of both the north and south bays of the town.

Alpamare Water Park

Boasting an impressive selection of four hair-raising water slides, a wave pool and a splash area, Alpamare Water Park is sure to go down well with the kids; parents are invited to chill out in the spa, infinity pool, garden pool, outdoor bar, and cafe. As the first of its kind in the UK, this modern water park was established in 2016 and has proven extremely popular with both Scarborough locals and tourists alike.

SEA LIFE Scarborough

Easily accessible in the heart of the north bay, SEA LIFE Scarborough is one of the top family attractions in the town. This underwater paradise is home to over 2500 amazing sea creatures and fun features including Pirate Adventure Golf, Breakfast with Seals, Sharks After Dark, the Rainforest Adventure, the Tropical Ocean Tunnel, and the famous Penguin Island, where more than 20 friendly Humboldt Penguins are waiting to meet you!

The Scarborough Fair Collection

Located at the Flower of May Holiday Park between Scarborough and Filey, The Scarborough Fair Collection is a unique museum that has something for everyone. As well as a diverse collection of antique steam engines, vintage cars, and mechanical organs, the site also features classic fairground rides such as gallopers and bumper cars – you can even take a ride on the new ghost train, if you dare! With a fully functioning ballroom complete with a Wurlitzer and live dancing, this is a great palace to soak up some history and enjoy some family-friendly thrills along the way.

Cayton Bay

As one of the sandiest beaches on the Yorkshire Coast, Cayton Bay is a great location to soak up the sun and have a swim – this coastal beauty spot is also popular with birdwatchers and amateur fossil-hunters. This lifeguarded beach is family-friendly, dog-friendly, and easily accessible by train if you feel like taking a trip to the seaside.