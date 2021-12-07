What are the best fishing charters & tours in Dubai?

words Al Woods

For the past few years, Dubai has become the most prestigious tourist destination. Luxurious hotels, Arabic culture, spectacular fountains, world-class shopping, yachts tours, fishing trips, water sport activities – all of that is magnetic to tourists from all over the world.

Dubai fishing charters will definitely change the way you think about this outstanding megapolis. It’s not something new for adventurous tourists or anyone who truly enjoys fishing, but it’s worth it. Not only is it a great way to see the Marina and Dubai coast from the sea, but fishing tours will also bring you and your friends or family lots of unforgettable memories. If you’re tired of typical attractions in Dubai, pay attention to this alternative that is all historical, cultural, luxurious, active and emotional.

Most of Dubai city is located along the sea which makes fishing trips popular not only among tourists but residents as well. Newbies in fishing should not worry about choosing such an activity, there will always be an experienced captain of the boat who will teach you how to sail and catch your first fish. However, if you’re experienced in fishing the Dubai fishing charter is a must-do for you! There are varieties of fishing charters and boats you could choose from. There is always a possibility to choose what species you want to target and the captains will give you all the tips on how to do so.

Fishing boats are usually smaller than yachts, but they are stable in the water and made for easier operation. The fishing charters are the best way to get away from the noisy city to spend some quality time with your families and friends.

Fishing tours are a great way to sail, enjoy the sun and nice view while learning a new skill. It’s a great adventure for family, friend groups and solo tourists. The experienced team of fishing charters will assist you and teach you everything you need to know to catch your first trophy fish. Experienced fishers can use the opportunity to show off their techniques and learn new tricks from professional captains.

Sea could be unpredictable and dangerous sometimes. Fishing on the Dubai coast requires water expertise that you don’t gain overnight. No matter if it’s your first time fishing or you’ve been doing it for years you require the guidance of an experienced team to assure your trip in Dubai waters.

What you can catch on Dubai cost?

Before skyscrapers and luxury hotels, Dubai was mostly a fishing destination. There is plenty of pelagic fish and the sea. Unfortunately, due to progress and city development, the sailfish is no longer in Dubai water. Depending on the time of the year your catch could be from small sharks, barracuda, queenfish to tuna, kingfish, cobia and grouper.

What type of fishing can you do on the fishing tour in Dubai?

There are plenty of ways of how you can fish. The methods of fishing usually rely on what species you’re planning on catching. The most popular options are drift fishing and trolling. Drift fishing suits beginners better. It’s easy to learn and guarantees you to have a catch. The method is perfect for targeting smaller and medium-size fish. Usually, they use a squid or little fish as bait to attract the species you targeted. The drifting method is perfect for group fishing, as everyone can have a go. On the other hand, trolling is a more convenient choice if you’re going after bigger and heavier fish. By dropping lures on the back of a fishing boat you’re guaranteed to catch lots of fish as you sail alongside the coast.

For more advanced and experienced fishermen, the fishing charters offer casting, bait fishing and jigging.

When is the best time to go fishing in Dubai?

You need to make your plans depending on the behavior of the fish you want to catch. If you’re going after Snapper or Catfish you’re lucky as those never leave Dubai waters. The wintertime in Dubai would be considered best for fishing. From October till May the fish tends to come closer to the surface which makes it easier to fish anytime and using different fishing methods. During the summertime fish swims deeper in the water due to recording high temperature and heatwaves. If you come fishing during that time you would need to go deeper in the sea and at a specific time, like right before sunset or sunrise. But if you’re a fan of breathtaking views, it should not stop you!

Dubai fishing charters are not only about fishing. It’s an experience you won’t get anywhere else in the world. You can have quiet time with your loved ones, the time one will find more therapeutic and meditative. If you are the person who brings the party with you anywhere you go, you would like the fishing charter too. Get together with friends, to share special moments together and celebrate all your trophies after with a spectacular view in Dubai city and if you’re lucky you might even spot some fireworks in the sky.

Wrapping up, fishing in Dubai city has remained part of the culture since the 1880s. Lots of things have changed, especially the cityline you have from the sea ;), but the emotions you can gain and share with your loved ones are still there. Get encouraged to share the experience of learning something new with friends or get new tips from professional captains, teach your kids how to fish. If you’re travelling to Dubai or an ex-pat looking to do more local activities and feel the life of true Dubai locals, the Dubai fishing charters are the hidden gem for you! Explore your options on the boats and crews, choose the targets to become your trophy and get ready to sail!