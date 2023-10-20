What Are the Best Marketing Channels for eCommerce Businesses?

words Al Woods

eCommerce businesses have a multitude of channels at their disposal to reach and engage with their target audience. However, choosing the right mix of marketing channels is crucial for driving traffic, increasing conversions, and growing your online store’s revenue. Don’t fret! You are not alone. As an eCommerce advertising agency, we see many of our clients go through the same dilemma. So, let’s delve into some of the best marketing channels for eCommerce businesses that deserve your attention.

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

SEO is the foundation of any successful eCommerce marketing strategy. Optimising your website for search engines ensures that your products are discoverable when potential customers search for relevant keywords. Effective SEO includes keyword research, on-page optimisation, high-quality content creation, and link-building efforts.

A well-optimised eCommerce site selling running shoes, for example, can appear at the top of search results when users search for terms like “best running shoes” or “affordable athletic footwear.”

Pay-Per-Click Advertising (PPC)

Pay-per-click advertising, particularly through Google Ads, allows you to bid on keywords and display ads at the top of search results. It is a highly effective way to drive targeted traffic to your eCommerce site. You only pay when a user clicks on your ad. For instance, an eCommerce store specialising in outdoor gear can use PPC advertising to show ads to users searching for hiking equipment.

Social Media Marketing

With billions of users on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest, social media marketing is essential for eCommerce businesses. Create engaging content, run targeted ads, and utilise shoppable posts to showcase your products to a vast and diverse audience. So, if you have an online fashion brand, you can run Instagram ads featuring its latest collection, with a direct link for users to shop.

Email Marketing

Email marketing remains one of the most effective channels for nurturing leads and converting them into customers. For example, an eCommerce business can send a personalised email to a customer who abandoned their shopping cart, offering a discount to encourage them to complete the purchase.

Through emails, you can send personalised product recommendations, exclusive offers, and cart abandonment reminders to keep your audience engaged using direct communication.

Content Marketing

Content marketing involves creating valuable, informative, and engaging content that resonates with your target audience. This can include blog posts, videos, infographics, and more.

So, if you are an eCommerce store that sells home fitness equipment, you can publish blog posts on topics like “Effective Home Workouts” or “Choosing the Right Exercise Equipment.” Educational content not only attracts organic traffic but also helps position your brand as an industry authority.

Influencer Marketing

Leveraging influencers in your niche can be a powerful way to reach new audiences. Partner with influencers who align with your brand and products to create authentic, product-focused content. For example, skincare eCommerce brands usually collaborate with beauty influencers to review and promote their products on YouTube or Instagram. This allows them to expose their products directly to their consumer base.

Affiliate Marketing

Set up an affiliate marketing program where affiliates promote your products and earn a commission for each sale they generate. It is a performance-based marketing strategy that can expand your reach. So, if you are an eCommerce business that sells gourmet food products, you can collaborate with food bloggers and offer them a commission for every sale made through their unique affiliate links.

Online Marketplaces

The biggest advantage of selling online is that you can leverage the existing infrastructure laid down by giants like AWS and Shopify. So, consider selling your products on popular online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, or Etsy. These platforms have built-in audiences, and listing your products there can boost your sales. A handcrafted jewellery eCommerce store, for instance, can easily list its products on Etsy to tap into the platform’s community of artisans and shoppers.

The best marketing channels for your eCommerce business depend on your target audience, products, and goals. A well-rounded strategy often combines multiple channels to maximise reach and impact. Regularly analyse your marketing efforts, measure results, and adapt your strategy to ensure you are effectively reaching and engaging your audience in the ever-evolving eCommerce landscape.