A Trojan Can Ruin Your Online Shopping Experience

words Al Woods

Credit: Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels

Not only is online shopping fun and convenient, but in the age of the novel coronavirus, it can also be the safer option. But while online shopping can keep us safe from biological viruses, it may leave us increasingly vulnerable to online viruses and malware — as more of us shop on the Internet, cybercriminals try to take advantage and steal our personal, banking, or credit card data.

What is Trojan Horse Malware?

Any software that harms computers, devices, and networks is malware. Computer viruses, adware, spyware, ransomware, and Trojans are all examples of malware. A Trojan horse is a type of malware that uses trickery, similar to the giant wooden horse the Greeks used to breach the defenses of the city of Troy.

A Trojan may hide behind an authentic-looking piece of software like a web browser extension or an app to infect your computer or device. The kind of damage it does depends on the type of Trojan. Here are some Trojans that can affect your online shopping experience:

Backdoor Trojans create a backdoor on your system and let an attacker watch your Internet activity or control your machine.

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack Trojans attack other networks using your resources and can slow down your Internet and devices.

Game-stealer Trojans steal your gaming account information and can negatively impact online gamers shopping for the latest titles.

Ransom Trojans can block access to your computer until you pay a ransom.

Rootkit Trojans take over your computer at its core and can be disastrous.

Trojan bankers can steal your financial account information, resulting in identity theft.

Some Trojans can also drop other malware like spyware, stalkerware, and keyloggers, helping cybercriminals spy on your financial transactions and steal your usernames and passwords. Trojans may also drop cryptojackers that consume your bandwidth while using your PC to mine for cryptocurrency.

Here are some signs of a Trojan horse malware attack you should watch out for:

Applications not running or running slower than usual.

Lots of desktop pop-up ads using alarmist language to convince you to click potentially fraudulent links.

Lots of browser pop-ups trying to force you to click links or visit untrustworthy websites.

Your computer is crashing or working slowly.

Your PC is malfunctioning and running your apps or browser without permission.

How to Stop Trojan Horse Malware

Don’t hesitate if you suspect that your computer has a Trojan infection. Download Trojan virus removal and Trojan malware scanner software immediately to find and remove all types of deceptive threats that impact your online shopping. In addition, update your operating system’s software to plug security holes that Trojans use to exploit. And download good proactive anti-malware software for your computer and mobile devices that safeguard your data from growing cybercrimes.

Please also be mindful of the attack vectors cyber criminals use to infect unsuspecting users with Trojans. A fraudulent email, link, download, or website can carry the malware. It’s a good idea to avoid risky behavior on the Internet to prevent Trojans from gaining a foothold in your system.