Innovative Ways To Channel Your Frustrations In A Healthy Way

words Alexa Wang

Frustration is a natural and inevitable part of life. We all experience it at some point in our lives. Some people are more than others, but everyone has moments where they feel like they can’t take it anymore. It seems like everything is going wrong and there’s nothing you can do about it.

If you do what most people do and attempt to ignore your frustration, it will only torment you much longer than necessary, it will grow stronger each time you override your initial reaction. There are some fun and exciting ways to channel aggression and get rid of all that bottled-up madness.

Paintball on another level

For those who don’t know, Paintball is considered a sport that originated in California during the ‘70s. It was created by some young teenagers who were seeking something to do on the weekends since they couldn’t afford expensive equipment for hunting. Try upping your game with gas gel blasters to make your game more exciting. Hook on some paintball gear and let the fun times begin.

One of the most amazing things about paintball is that it can be played by anyone of any age or size. It’s an organized game between two teams with rules to follow, so there’s no reason why you can’t play this game or paintball sniper rifles, you can even use infrared night vision to play in the dark. Every time you’re frustrated just put on your camouflage and goggles. It’s very interactive and you will get a great workout in while having fun, it doesn’t get better than that! All of your problems go away once you take part in this game; everything else becomes unimportant because all you want to do is win or be the best.

Go to a shooting range

Shooting ranges are great if you’re an avid gun enthusiast, but they can also be a lot of fun for everyone else. This is one of the best stress reliefs that you could wish for because it gets rid of all that negativity in your life right away. You get to unleash all that fury with every single shot, and there’s nothing like the feeling of satisfaction when you hit the target. Not to mention, it’s a great way to bond with your friends or family members.

There are plenty of shooting ranges that offer different packages, so take your time and find the one that suits you best. You can go for a day out or even rent a range for yourself. If you’re really into it, then go for the hunting trips because there’s nothing like the thrill of the hunt.

Do a cardio workout

This might not be the most exciting way to get rid of frustration but it is one of the most efficient. Cardio workouts are a great way to relieve stress, clear your head and just feel good overall. You can do this by either going for a run outside or going to the gym and hopping on a treadmill or elliptical machine. If you’re frustrated and need to release some anger, try incorporating some strength training exercises into your routine. This will help you positively channel that aggression and allow you to focus on your workout.

Playing an instrument

Music can transcend any emotion or feeling and it’s the perfect way to express yourself. Whenever you feel frustrated, pick up your favorite instrument and try to play or sing. You can use this as a way to improve your skills if you’re looking for something productive to do with your frustration. If you don’t know how to play any instruments, YouTube has some great videos that will teach you anything you want to know.

Draw or write

This is another great way to express yourself and get your frustrations out. It’s a very calming and therapeutic activity that can be done anywhere, at any time. All you need is a piece of paper and something to write with. Draw or write about whatever is frustrating you at the moment, this will help you vent and get all of your thoughts and ideas on paper. It’s also a great way to release anger and be productive at the same time, plus it’s free.

Another good thing about this is that it’s a very creative way to channel your frustrations. Your mind will probably go into overdrive once you start drawing or writing, and after everything is said and done you’ll feel much better than before.

Any of these techniques can work if you put a little twist of creativity on them. Of course, there are days that no melody, walk, or scribble can calm. However, imagine if you write a letter full of hatred and reasons directed towards the person who caused those feelings, and then take that paper to the shooting range and use it as a target? But remember to ask for permission before doing that in the range. A little twist can help you direct your anger productively.