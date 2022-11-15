How To Choose The Best Men’s Polo T-Shirt

words Alexa Wang

The polo shirt is a staple in most men’s closets and has become a fashion classic. You will have a hard time looking for a man with at least three or four comfortable and versatile pieces. This fashion statement is chic and sporty, and you can wear it in so many ways that it can be your best friend. When there are so many choices, how do you decide which polo shirt to buy and how to wear it right?

The best thing about the polo shirt is that it looks good on everyone. These polo shirts for men draw attention to your body and help you show off, and softly hide the parts you want to hide. You can enhance your look by wearing a polo shirt with a jumper or blazer. Also, there are a lot of options for people with different budgets.

Consider The Cut And The Length

Find the appropriate length for your T-shirt to fit you properly and look excellent. Choose a shirt with sleeves that are only 1–2 cm wider than the circumference of your biceps if you want to flaunt your muscular physique. However, others can opt for looser-fitting garments. If you want to appear casual, you can wear a polo shirt with a length that does not extend past your jeans’ rear pockets.

The Right Fabric

Polo shirts look good on people of all sizes. But size is one of many factors you must consider when choosing a shirt. It would help if you also thought about what it is made of. Cotton yarn with a small amount of ribbing is used to make cotton polo shirts.

These polo shirts for men look best on bigger and heavier people because the rough fabric sticks to the body, drawing attention to the chest and stomach, which are the most attractive parts of their body.

Colors

If you are trying out polo shirts for the first time, it is best to stick with solid colors. You could also try out less bright colors. White, black, navy blue, and gray are the most versatile colors because they look good on most skin tones and body types.

When you’re ready, you can start to broaden your horizons by looking at the many colors and patterns of polo shirts on the market. It is recommended to go with a color that goes well with your skin and hair instead of one that stands out. Remember that not everyone can wear yellow or fuchsia, but if you’re sure of yourself, go for it!

Shapes and Sizes

Polo shirts with pockets lose their shape quickly. Also, the pocket needs to be more handy because whatever is in it can be seen and may make the shirt look bulky. It would help to choose a polo shirt with a smooth front and no pockets.

If you are not a professional golfer, only tuck your polo shirt into your pants or slacks if you are wearing a jacket. But if you put a coat on top of the polo, you can tuck the front of the shirt to cover part of your belt. It is recommended because it enhances the overall look subtly.

Final Word

There are polo shirts for everyone, no matter where you belong and your preferences. You’ll always be able to find something that fits your style. You can shop online or in stores near you. Consider the pointers mentioned above to choose the right one for you.