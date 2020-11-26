Choosing the Most Convenient .NET Code Editor

words Alexa Wang

How do you choose a .net code editor? There are so many options available such as VIM and VSCode, and according to .net development and code review company Redwerk, all of these options are customized to a particular work situation, type of project, or coding language.

To know the best editor to use for your app development projects, here’s an overview of the factors to consider:

Factors to Consider

For beginners, these are basically the questions to ask:

What OS will I use?

Many code editors work cross platform, but there are tools that require only a specific platform. Have a short list of what works with your machine.

What programming languages will I use?

There are several programming languages such as JavaScript, HTML/CSS, C, Python, etc. Would the code editor suit advanced programs, which you might use for more complicated coding in the future? Python and C are examples of more advanced systems.

Which features are must-haves for me?

Personalities of users affect their choices too. The minimalist type hates the “fluff” that some editors recommend. Or you might be the type who likes customizing everything in accordance with your preferences. Are you detail-oriented? Choose the software that particularly allows personal customization.

If personalization features are still not clear to you, choose to try an editor software or two and use them consistently. After a sufficient time of use, you will have a clear idea of what is being suggested here.

How self-sufficient can I be in using the code editor?

Different editors are offered and supported in various ways. Some users are fine with just video tutorials, while others prefer to be assisted on a face-to-face basis. Still, others would just need some documents and they will forever tinker with the software until they get the answer they are looking for. So, know what kind of support you will be needing before using a code editor.

What is the purpose for using a code editor?

There are downloadable editors, which are best for people who work with only one machine. However, if you switch back and forth between machines in your projects, or long-distance collaboration is needed, perhaps the online options are the best code editors to use.

Remember also that code editors are categorized according to functions. There are seven categorizations of such software:

IDEs

debuggers and decompilers

formatting tools

management tools

package managers

testing tools

performance analysis

Features to Consider

As you browse through the various options available, you will be bombarded with immense lists of features. Make sure you can differentiate one feature from another and determine if such features will be beneficial for you personally based on the software you are trying to develop. Here are most important features to consider.

Available free of charge – Many code editors are offered free of charge. However, with the ones that are offered free, you might see a pop-up time and again asking you to purchase a license to use them. That can be very irritating.

Cross platform – You can use the editor in different platforms such as Windows, Linux, MacOS, and so on without a problem.

Fast – How long does it take to load when starting? And when it has already started, how long does it take for you to do things as you operate on it?

Highly customizable – Does it allow extensions and configuration scripts? Can additional languages be added, as well as autocompletion support and linting?

Plugins – Wide variety of plugins available

Functionality – The code editor must be well-maintained, reliable with lots of functionality. Functionality includes code completion features, performance analysis, code analysis, and database management.

Repository integration – To help you conduct your everyday tasks seamlessly without leaving the editor’s window. For this one, you can particularly check some repositories, including GitHub.

Troubleshooting – Some editors come with features that allow users to quickly troubleshoot production problems. By simply clicking the task manager button, you can easily analyze the condition of a production machine without having an impact on tasks currently being undertaken.

So, when you encounter a performance problem, it will be easy to collect details on what has caused the issue.

In summary, for your .net development project, make sure that you use a code editor that is user-friendly, is useful in routine tasks, and has a solid reputation among its users.