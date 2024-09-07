CMAT & Glass Beams perform at FORWARDS Festival 2024

words Colette Earley

FORWARDS Festival returned to Bristol’s Clifton Downs last weekend, cementing its place as a key event in the city’s cultural calendar. This year’s edition showcased a dynamic blend of forward-thinking artists, diverse genres, and thought-provoking discussions, spread across two unforgettable days.

The first day of FORWARDS 2024 kicked off with a vibrancy that set the tone for the entire weekend. The main stage saw a blend of rising stars and established acts, with a lineup that was as eclectic as it was exciting.

One of the highlights included Hak Baker’s energetic “G-Folk” set and Romy’s commanding performance on the East Stage, showcasing her evolution from a shy pop star to a confident artist. Four Tet closed the stage with a mix of ironic remixes and dynamic electronica, adding to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere.

Heading back over to the Main Stage, the night was closed by Loyle Carner, who took the audience on an emotional journey through his discography. His heartfelt lyrics and charismatic stage presence created a connection with the audience that was palpable, making his set one of the standout performances of the day. Tracks like “Ottolenghi” and “Hate” were met with rapturous applause, and by the time he finished, it was clear that Carner had left an indelible mark on the festival.

Beyond the music, Saturday also featured discussions on the festival’s Information Stage, where topics ranged from sustainability to social justice, embodying the festival’s commitment to fostering meaningful conversations alongside top-tier entertainment.

Sunday at FORWARDS 2024 was nothing short of spectacular, with a lineup that felt like a celebration of both local talent and international stars. Holysseus Fly, whose ethereal vocals and dreamy soundscapes created a serene atmosphere that perfectly complemented the settings. Her performance was a testament to the rich musical talent emerging from Bristol.

As the day progressed, Da Fuchaman and the Fire Blaze Band brought infectious reggae vibes to the East Stage. Their set was a joyous celebration of positivity and unity, with Da Fuchaman’s soulful voice and energetic performance lifting the spirits of everyone in attendance, despite the rain showers.

The festival’s eclecticism was further highlighted by the Australian trio Glass Beams, who delivered a set full of psychedelic grooves and Eastern-influenced melodies. Their performance, with the band members donning jewelled masks, was a visual and auditory treat that left the audience wanting more.music f

The weather took a dramatic turn during CMAT’s performance, with a lightning warning briefly halting the festival. However, the Irish singer’s blend of country-pop and charismatic stage presence kept spirits high.

As the rain subsided, Baxter Dury took to the stage, bringing his unique blend of indie rock and storytelling to the festival. His set was a masterclass in showmanship, with Dury’s suave confidence and sharp lyrics resonating with the crowd.

The Jesus and Mary Chain, delivered a performance that was both nostalgic and timeless. The Scottish rockers, still going strong after more than three decades, played a set filled with their classic hits, reminding everyone of their enduring influence on the indie rock scene.

Closing out the festival was LCD Soundsystem, who delivered an electrifying set that brought the weekend to a euphoric close. The American electronic rock band, led by James Murphy, was in top form, with tracks like “Someone Great” and “All My Friends” providing the perfect finale. The band’s ability to blend punk, disco, and electronic music into something uniquely their own made their performance one of the highlights of the entire festival.

FORWARDS Festival 2024 was a triumph, offering a weekend filled with outstanding performances, diverse music, and thought-provoking discussions. With a lineup that balanced big names with emerging talent, and a commitment to creating a space for both entertainment and meaningful conversation, FORWARDS has solidified its reputation as one of Bristol’s most essential cultural events. Whether you were there for the music, the talks, or simply the vibes, FORWARDS 2024 was a weekend to remember.