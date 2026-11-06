A songwriter from Montreal signs a lease in Berlin. A painter from Brooklyn takes a studio in Lisbon.

A documentary editor from Vancouver follows a co-production to London. The art travels well, and so does the income, which is exactly the problem.

Photo by Paige Cody on Unsplash

Alt text: a person sitting on the floor next to a guitar

Creative pay rarely arrives as a neat salary. It comes as advances, streaming statements, sync fees, gallery sales and the odd grant. Firms that plan for Expatriates Living Abroad start with one question: which country still has a claim on you after the move? For creatives, the answer shapes every payment that follows. What you read here is general information, not tax or investment advice.

Why Does Creative Income Puzzle Two Tax Offices?

Most tax rules were written with a payroll job in mind. A working artist’s year looks nothing like that. Here are the streams that tend to cause friction after a move:

Performance fees. Usually taxed where the gig happens, and sometimes withheld on the spot.

Royalties. A royalty is a payment for the use of your work. It is paid where the work is used, then taxed again where you live unless a treaty steps in.

Advances. Lump sums that can land in one tax year for work done over three.

Art sales. Business income for a working artist, but a capital gain for a collector.

Grants and residencies. Treated differently by each country, and often by each funder.

Many musicians already stack income streams to stay afloat, and there are plenty of ways to supplement income as a musician. Each extra stream is another line that two tax systems may read differently.

Does Your Passport or Your Address Decide?

That depends on which passport you hold. For Americans, citizenship alone keeps the IRS interested in every dollar earned anywhere. An American guitarist in Lisbon keeps filing U.S. returns, even after Portugal starts taxing her as a resident.

Canada works on residence instead. A Canadian who moves abroad and cuts ties, such as a home or a partner in Canada, becomes an emigrant for tax purposes. Keep those ties, and Canada may still treat you as resident.

Leaving also has a price tag. On departure, the Canada Revenue Agency treats certain property as sold at fair market value. Its guidance for people leaving Canada lists paintings and collections among the examples. A working artist’s own stock can be treated differently from a collector’s, so get that question answered early.

Where Do Royalties Land After the Move?

Royalties are where the paperwork gets personal. Withholding tax is a share the payer keeps back and sends to its own government. The country that pays usually applies it at source. A tax treaty between that country and your new home can cut the rate, sometimes to zero.

You have to claim it, though. A non-American collecting U.S. royalties normally files Form W-8BEN with the payer to claim a treaty rate. Without it, the default U.S. withholding is 30 percent.

Americans abroad face a different catch. The foreign earned income exclusion only covers pay for personal services. The IRS page on what counts as foreign earned income puts royalties among items that need a closer look. Wages from a theater job in London may qualify, while back-catalog royalties often do not.

Keep a simple log of where each payment comes from and which country withheld what. Foreign tax credits depend on that record.

Which Home Accounts Turn Awkward Overseas?

The accounts you leave behind do not always welcome a foreign address. Watch for these:

U.S. brokerage accounts. Some firms restrict or close accounts once the owner lives abroad. Canadian TFSAs. You can keep one, but contributions made as a non-resident face a monthly penalty tax. RRSPs. These can stay put, though new room depends on Canadian earned income. Local funds in your new country. Americans who buy them can trigger harsh U.S. rules on foreign funds. Foreign bank accounts. U.S. persons report them once the combined balance passes $10,000.

Retirement saving is the part creatives skip most often, partly because nobody tells creatives about pensions early enough. A move abroad makes that gap wider.

What About Self-Employment and Social Security?

Freelance creatives pay their own social contributions. An American self-employed abroad can still owe U.S. self-employment tax. A totalization agreement is a deal between two countries that decides where you pay in. It can move that obligation to one side.

Canadians who become non-residents usually stop contributing to the Canada Pension Plan on foreign work. Years spent abroad can still count toward benefits in some countries with a social security agreement. Check your new country before you assume either way.

What Should a Creative Sort Before the Flight?

The best time to fix this is before the first rent payment abroad. Work through these steps:

Map every income stream with its payer, currency and country of source.

Update payer forms with labels, distributors, collecting societies and galleries.

Decide on home ties you will keep or cut, and write down why.

Review each account with its provider before your address changes.

Budget for the move itself , including the hidden costs of moving abroad that catch people out.

Photo by Daniele Fasoli on Unsplash

Alt text: a table topped with lots of art supplies

A cross-border planner can then pull the pieces into one plan. The aim is simple: keep making work, and stop paying tax twice on it.

FAQ

Do American Artists Still File U.S. Taxes After Moving Abroad?

Yes. U.S. citizens file every year wherever they live, once income passes the filing threshold. Foreign tax credits and the earned income exclusion can reduce what is owed.

Do Canadians Pay Departure Tax On Their Art?

They can. Canada treats certain property as sold on the day you leave, and the CRA names paintings and collections as examples. A professional artist’s own stock may follow different rules.

Are Music Royalties Taxed Where I Live or Where They Are Paid?

Often both, at first. The paying country withholds, and your new home taxes your worldwide income. A treaty and foreign tax credits usually prevent the full double hit.

Can I Keep My TFSA or RRSP After Leaving Canada?

Yes, you can usually keep both. New TFSA contributions while non-resident are penalized, and your new country may tax the growth.

written by Al Woods