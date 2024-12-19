Cyprus holiday guide: things to do in each season

words Al Woods

Cyprus is a popular holiday destination in the Mediterranean – and it’s easy to see why. With its incredible beaches, mountain ranges, ancient sites and more, there’s something for everyone.

It’s also a great year-round destination, with activities to enjoy no matter what the month. If you’re wondering when to head to the island, take a look at the types of activities you can enjoy in each season below.

Spring (March to May)

If you’re a nature lover, spring is a great time to visit Cyprus when thtravele flowers are in bloom. The weather is typically warm but not as hot as the summer months, so you can enjoy various outdoor activities.

For instance, you could go cycling through the Troodos Mountains, where you can soak in the incredible scenery along the many kilometres of trails.

Or you could lace up your walking boots and hike the Aphrodite Trail, a “7.7km circular trail near Neo Chorio” that allows you to visit the famous Baths of Aphrodite.

Summer (June to August)

This is when Cyprus is hottest, with “temperatures above 30 °C for the main summer months” and an average of “12 hours per day or more of sun” says the Met Office. This makes it a great time to visit if you want to spend leisurely days at the beach sunbathing and swimming.

There are plenty of beautiful beaches to explore across the island, such as Coral Bay in Paphos, Lara Beach on the Akamas Peninsula and Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa.

If you’re looking for buzzing nightlife – Ayia Napa is the place to be. Or if a family-friendly vibe is what you’re after, Protaras and Paphos are sure to be a hit.

Autumn (September to November)

The temperatures start to drop during the autumn; however, you can still expect hot weather in early autumn, and warm pleasant conditions as winter nears. This is a good time to explore Cyprus if you want to enjoy the sun with fewer crowds.

At this time of year, do some cultural sightseeing at some of the island’s historical landmarks. These include the archaeological sites of the Tombs of the Kings and Nea Paphos.

You could also head on a tour to explore local vineyards and sample delicious Cypriot wines.

Winter (December to February)

If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat, winter holidays to Cyprus may be the perfect choice. “The temperature in Cyprus in the middle of winter drops to an average of 17 °C” says the Met Office, with the sun shining “for 6 hours per day in December and January”.

These months are ideal for exploring some of the island’s natural sites, such as Larnaca Salt Lake and Akamas National Park.

The Troodos Mountains get snow in winter, so if you want to get your adrenaline pumping, you could go skiing or snowboarding during your trip.

Holidays to Cyprus can be enjoyed throughout the year, with plenty of activities and adventures to get stuck into. Hopefully, this guide will help you decide when to visit. Whichever season you choose, we’re sure you’ll have a fantastic time in this Mediterranean gem.