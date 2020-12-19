5 Stages in the Evolution of Testing In an IT Company

words Al Woods

In essence, there are five stages of testing in the information technology (IT) industry. These are analysis, design, coding, testing, and implementation. They are vital to the production of android application testing services such as QAwerk.

The 5 Stages of Testing Evolution

Following are the stages of testing evolution:

Analysis

This stage is very important because it focuses on the initial steps of development. You have to ensure that you get it right on your first try. Moreover, you have to ensure that you will produce something that is bug-free, aesthetically designed, and user-friendly.

During this time, you have to learn the process, determine challenges, and aim to accomplish your goals. You also have to gather other relevant information and watch out for signs that your project is not being done properly.

For instance, you have to ensure that validation is done. You should be able to produce a solution to the problem. The scope of work should also be addressed properly.

Design

You have to define your goals and results. You also have to delve into the design of the project. During this time, you have to determine how your project is going to look like, how long it is going to be developed, and what its other requirements are.

You should also create a draft of the workflow, identify the databases necessary, and make a data model so that you can build a good foundation for the development of the project.

For most people, simplicity is the key. The simpler the design of the project, the easier it would be to use. Complex designs that are difficult to navigate tend to turn people off.

Coding

Of course, you have to write the correct codes for the project. Coding is crucial in IT. Take note that a lot of planning is necessary during this stage. You have to make sure that each step of the project is done properly.

When you run tests, you have to do it on one part at a time. This way, you can rest assured that the entirety of the project is assessed. You will be given ample time to think and review your work.

You can work on the codes alone or you can work with a team of other developers. If you have to work with other people, see to it that you maintain constant communication to ensure that everyone stays on the right track.

Testing

Testing is necessary in order to find out if the project works as expected or not. It is not enough to know if the project is working. You also have to know if every part of it is done correctly and that it gives out the expected results.

In case you find problems with the project, you have to determine how it can be fixed. You have to do this as soon as possible in order to prevent further problems from arising.

In addition, you have to include outsiders in your final testing phase. You should give these people the task of providing you with honest and objective feedback. Such feedback can help you discover existent issues that you previously missed or failed to notice.

Implementation

This is the final stage of development and testing. During this time, you have to release the project to your target audience. This way, it can finally be used and assessed. In case certain problems or issues arise, you have to consider creating and releasing an updated version of your project.

Make sure that you include a user manual so that the users can completely understand how your project works as well as how they can operate it.

You also have to provide customer support in order to address any questions and concerns that your users may have. Excellent customer support is necessary to improve the overall experience of the users. When users are satisfied, they are more likely to be loyal, as well as make recommendations to others.

Conclusion

The five stages of testing evolution are vital for every project. Developers have to do their research and ensure that they are able to meet the expectations of their clients. This way, long term partnership can be established. Likewise, they should produce projects that can provide solutions to the problems of users.