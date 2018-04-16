How to solve inequalities with a step-by-step math problem solver

words Alexa Wang

It is a safe bet that most people don’t love math. It is one of the most misunderstood disciplines of science out there, and if more people had taken the time to really closely examine the subject, they might easily fall in love with it. Mathematics does not aim to make your life miserable or complicate things for you; it aims to create order and put everything in a logical sequence that makes sense to everyone.

Once you approach it with that notion in mind, you will find that things are much easier, and they do make sense. While there are dozens of different problems that people encounter when it comes to mathematics, inequalities are some of the hardest.

Fortunately, you can try to solve them using a step-by-step math problem solver; here’s how.

Understand the rules

Before we get into using the problem solver, you have to make sure you are well aware of the rules needed to solve this particular inequality. There are different types out there like linear and quadratic inequalities, and you have to be 100% certain of what you are dealing with, so you can make the right choices and solve the problem with as little trouble as possible.

Knowing which operators to use

You can’t really solve inequality without understanding the different operators used. Each one carries significant meaning and might make a difference in how you approach a problem. You have the ‘>’ sign, which means superior or bigger than ‘>=’ means bigger than or equal, ‘<’ is less than, and ‘<=’ is less than or equal. Understanding those operators means you understand the problem itself and what the desired outcome should be, and more importantly, how you can start using the problem solver to find the exact answer.

Finding an online solver

Fortunately, technology has been evolving at a very rapid pace, and the field of mathematics has significantly benefited from such evolution. You can now find dozens of digital and online solutions to help you solve inequalities and a host of other mathematical problems, as you can see from this calculator, which can help you solve inequalities in a few simple steps. This saves a lot of time and energy, and it also minimizes the possibility of errors because the software uses minimal human input to find the right answer, so it is definitely better and provides higher accuracy.

Solving the linear inequalities

To solve a linear inequality online, having one unknown, you will need to do just a few steps, and the process is done very quickly actually because the variable is clear. You just select inequality solving and choose ‘inequality_solver,’ and you’ll get the results. You can use those online calculators to manipulate and obtain the resolution of a linear inequality that contains numbers and/or letters. It will even provide you with the necessary steps to solve an inequality, which saves a lot of time and effort if you tried to remember them on your own.

You will use pretty much the same approach to solve a quadratic inequality, and the calculator does it with the same speed and efficiency. You get detailed calculations and results showing the solution to your problem, and it is done much faster than most other calculators out there.

Graphing inequalities

Believe it or not, some online calculators give you the option to graph an inequality, which is sometimes crucial to the problem, but it might take some time if you are doing it on your own. You will just need to input the inequality symbols so the calculator could represent the relative positions of the numbers you have on the number line. Then, the calculator creates the graphs you need on the number line with a very high accuracy that ensures you get the results you want. It can map out basically anyone you encounter because the calculator itself can solve any inequality with relative ease and very high precision.

The online world has completely changed how we approach mathematics, and fortunately, it is for the better. There are plenty of different tools now available so you could find a solution to any problem you might encounter, and they do the job a lot faster and much more efficiently than any human could. Leveraging technology and using smart solutions for calculations isn’t exactly new, but it has been constantly affecting the world of math, and new ways to make things easier for people are constantly emerging. You just need to find the right tool for your problems, and the rest is quite easy.