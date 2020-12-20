6 Natural Remedies for Stress and Anxiety

words Al Woods

Many people today suffer from chronic stress and anxiety thanks to our increasingly busy, fast-paced lives. It can lead to a range of symptoms, including agitation, tension headaches, muscle pains, nervousness, problems sleeping, racing heartbeat, and chest pain.

Anxiety is one of the most common mental health issues in the US, with over 18% of adults dealing with anxiety disorders each year. If you’ve been feeling increasingly stressed and anxious recently, these natural remedies might help.

CBD

CBD or cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive compound of the cannabis plant, is gaining more and more popularity as a form of stress relief. Since it doesn’t induce the same ‘high’ as cannabis, it is completely safe to take and can help you relax more throughout the day. It’s popular among people who suffer from panic attacks or are so anxious that they struggle to get to sleep at night. You can take CBD in many different ways, including CBD oils, vapes, and edibles. Check out a review of cbdMD and find the ideal cbdMD coupon to get started.

Exercise

Exercising more is not only great for your physical health but can also have a profound positive effect on your mental health too. Exercising more will help you burn off anxious energy, clear your mind, and feel more relaxed. Exercise can benefit both those suffering from anxiety disorders, and it can help ease anxiety caused by stressful situations such as quitting smoking.

Meditation

Meditation is becoming increasingly popular as a natural way to combat anxiety. Meditating can help to slow down your racing thoughts and make it easier for you to get back in control, rather than letting stress and anxiety control you. Meditation and mindfulness can take a little bit of getting used to if you are new to it, but there are plenty of guided meditations on Spotify and apps like Headspace that you can use to start seeing the benefits straight away.

Journaling

Finding a way to express your anxious thoughts can help you separate the rational from the irrational and make it easier to manage. Research suggests that keeping a journal or writing your thoughts down as you have them may help some people cope better with their anxiety.

Relaxation Exercises

When you have anxiety, you might unconsciously tense your muscles and clench your jaw, which can leave you feeling in pain. Relaxation muscle exercises can be very helpful. Start by lying or sitting in a comfortable position and slowly tense and relax each muscle group, starting with your feet and moving upwards to your shoulders and jaw.

Deep Breathing

Finally, deep breathing exercises come highly recommended for when you feel yourself getting more anxious. Breathe deeply in through your nose for a number of seconds and then back out again through your mouth, concentrating on your breath. There are several deep breathing techniques designed to help with anxiety, so try a few different ones until you find one that works well for you.

With so many natural ways to combat stress and anxiety, you can start to get back in control of your thoughts and your life.