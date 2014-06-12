Fashion accessory essentials every woman should own – words Al Woods

When it comes to fashion, as women, we all have very personal and unique styles. Which means we tend to have closets filled will all sorts of different and wonderful clothes and accessories. All of which have been sourced to embody our personal style.

However, as differing as we all are, there are certain accessories that every woman should own. These accessories are the ideal way to take any outfit you wear to the next level of chic. So, to make sure you’re always looking your best, here are some essential accessories to add to your shopping list.

1: Hairpin

Hairpins are a completely versatile and underrated way for women to really sass up their hairstyle. It doesn’t matter if you’re rocking an ultra-chic pixie cut or you have long, luscious locks, adding a hairpin can really take your hair from ordinary to extraordinary.

You can get hairpins in any style you like. So, it doesn’t matter if you like pretty flower pins or you’d like a glamorous pin with diamantes, you can have pins to match all your outfits. If you love a particular TV show or movie franchise, there are even pins that are themed towards these shows. Which means you can showcase your favourite shows in your own personal style.

2: Face Jewels

Face jewels might not be the ideal accessory for your work; however, face jewels are a massive fashion trend that every woman can get involved with. Ideal for a girly night out or for a weekend at the hippest music festival, face jewels are a cool way for you to show off your fun side.

Some face jewels can look a little tacky, so make sure you check out brands and read the reviews first. Then, get the girls over for a few drinks, put your jewels on and head out for a fabulous night on the tiles.

3: Oversized Sunglasses

It doesn’t matter if you’re poolside at a tropical resort or you’re just on the way to the gym – wearing your oversized sunglasses will instantly make you look incredibly chic. Worn by everyone from movie stars to international athletes, oversized sunglasses should feature in every woman’s wardrobe.

To really capture that glamorous oversized sunglasses look, try a designer brand like Ray-Ban. Not only will these quality glasses last you for years, but you even have the option of personalising them by changing the lens colour, frame colour and more. Which means you can match your sunglasses to your personal style.

4: Hair Bow

Now you might feel a little apprehensive about the idea of a hair bow, as many can feel like they’re more suited to children or can look silly. However, hair bows are really in fashion at the moment and, when styled correctly, can make you look like you’ve just walked off a fashion runway.

To make sure you style your hair bow in the best way, many social influencers and YouTube bloggers have numerous guides on how you can take your hair bow from trash to complete class. That way you’ll always look your best.